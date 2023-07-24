Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Explosions reported in occupied Crimea, Russian proxy claims drone strike on ammunition depot

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 24, 2023 9:22 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian proxy head in occupied Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, claimed on July 24 that Ukrainian drones caused an explosion at an ammunition depot in the peninsula's Dzhankoi region.

Aksyonov claimed that 11 drones were shot down by the peninsula's air defense, with debris damaging a home in the Kirovske district. He said inhabitants of villages within 5 km of the explosion have been evacuated.

The railway in the Dzhankoi region and the Dzhankoi-Simferopol highway are closed to traffic, he added.

Kyiv has yet to comment on the accusation. The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify Aksyonov's claim.

Two days earlier, on July 22, the Ukrainian military confirmed it had attacked an oil depot and Russian military warehouses in Russian-occupied Crimea. Explosions were reported in Crimea earlier in the day. A series of videos surfaced on social media where pillars of smoke could be seen rising from several locations, including near railway tracks.

ISW: Crimean Bridge attack continues to affect Russian logistics in southern Ukraine
The Crimean Bridge targeted on July 17 remains one of two ground lines of communication (GLOCs) supporting Russia’s southern force grouping. The other route passes through the occupied Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts, the Institute for the Study of War explained.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
