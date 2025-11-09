KI logo
Monday, November 10, 2025
Ukraine is looking to order 27 Patriot air defense systems, Zelensky says

2 min read
by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Zelensky visits media on December 12, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

Ukraine would like to order 27 Patriot air defense systems from U.S. companies and is looking to borrow the crucial system from its European allies in the meantime, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with the Guardian published on Nov. 9.

In recent weeks, Ukraine has faced intensified Russian strikes on its energy infrastructure as winter approaches. All thermal power plants (TPP) operated by Ukraine's state-owned energy company Centrenergo were down following attacks on the infrastructure overnight on Nov. 8.

Meanwhile, Russian strikes killed three people and injured at least 18 in Donetsk and Kherson oblasts over a span of 24 hours, Ukrainian officials reported on Nov. 9.

Zelensky noted that despite support from allies, as long as Russia's war against Ukraine persists, there will always be a need for additional help, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin needs to stop the war.

"It's never enough. It's enough when the war ends. And enough when Putin understands that he has to stop," Zelensky said.

Ukraine's allies provide Ukraine with weapons and coordinate sanctions against Russia, but the support has fallen short of stopping Moscow and meeting Ukraine's battlefield needs.

Zelensky noted that his October visit to the White House went well and that he has a good relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump, despite many in the world fearing Trump.

"No... we are not enemies with America. We are friends. So why should we be afraid?" Zelensky said in the Mariinsky Palace.

Trump held an unexpected phone call with Putin before Zelensky met the U.S. leader in October, fuelling media reports that the summit did not go as planned.

Ukraine had hoped to receive the Tomahawk long-range missile from Washington. Following the meeting, Trump said he would like to avoid doing so, but did not rule it out.

The U.S. leader also planned to meet Putin in Budapest in the near future, following Trump's meeting with Zelensky.

The proposed meeting was called off by Trump, who said he felt it would not be productive as the White House continues efforts to broker a peace deal.

"We're going to have to know that we're going to make a deal. I'm not going to be wasting my time," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Oct. 25. "I've always had a great relationship with Vladimir Putin, but this has been very disappointing."

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

Monday, November 10
Video
Russia’s nuclear bluff | Ukraine This Week.

In the latest episode of Ukraine This Week, The Kyiv Independent’s Anna Belokur reports on a deadly Russian strike that killed Ukrainian soldiers and civilians allegedly during a military ceremony, prompting outrage and an internal investigation into security lapses.

