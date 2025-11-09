Ukraine is looking to order 27 Patriot air defense systems, Zelensky says

Ukraine would like to order 27 Patriot air defense systems from U.S. companies and is looking to borrow the crucial system from its European allies in the meantime, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with the Guardian published on Nov. 9.

In recent weeks, Ukraine has faced intensified Russian strikes on its energy infrastructure as winter approaches. All thermal power plants (TPP) operated by Ukraine's state-owned energy company Centrenergo were down following attacks on the infrastructure overnight on Nov. 8.

Meanwhile, Russian strikes killed three people and injured at least 18 in Donetsk and Kherson oblasts over a span of 24 hours, Ukrainian officials reported on Nov. 9.

Zelensky noted that despite support from allies, as long as Russia's war against Ukraine persists, there will always be a need for additional help, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin needs to stop the war.

"It's never enough. It's enough when the war ends. And enough when Putin understands that he has to stop," Zelensky said.

Ukraine's allies provide Ukraine with weapons and coordinate sanctions against Russia, but the support has fallen short of stopping Moscow and meeting Ukraine's battlefield needs.

Zelensky noted that his October visit to the White House went well and that he has a good relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump, despite many in the world fearing Trump.

"No... we are not enemies with America. We are friends. So why should we be afraid?" Zelensky said in the Mariinsky Palace.

Trump held an unexpected phone call with Putin before Zelensky met the U.S. leader in October, fuelling media reports that the summit did not go as planned.

Ukraine had hoped to receive the Tomahawk long-range missile from Washington. Following the meeting, Trump said he would like to avoid doing so, but did not rule it out.

The U.S. leader also planned to meet Putin in Budapest in the near future, following Trump's meeting with Zelensky.

The proposed meeting was called off by Trump, who said he felt it would not be productive as the White House continues efforts to broker a peace deal.

"We're going to have to know that we're going to make a deal. I'm not going to be wasting my time," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Oct. 25. "I've always had a great relationship with Vladimir Putin, but this has been very disappointing."