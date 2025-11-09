Russian attacks kill 3 and injure 18 in Donetsk and Kherson oblasts over past day

Russian strikes killed three people and injured at least 18 in Donetsk and Kherson oblasts over the past day, Ukrainian officials reported on Nov. 9.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed three people: two in the city of Kostiantynivka and one in the town of Oleksandrivka, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin. Another three people were wounded around Kostiantynivka, and three people were wounded in in the village of Kindrativka.

Nineteen instances of Russian shelling were recorded in Donetsk Oblast. A total of 137 people were evacuated from areas closest to the front lines in the oblast, including 24 children.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian drone, artillery, and air strikes injured seven people, damaging five apartment buildings and 10 houses, the Kherson Oblast military administration reported. In the afternoon of Nov. 9, another round of Russian shelling injured two more civilians.

In Dnipro, the number of people injured from an attack on Nov. 8 rose to 13, Governor Vladyslav Haivanenko reported. The attack killed three. The city is officially in mourning from Nov. 9-10.

Russian forces launched 69 drones at Ukraine overnight, with 32 hitting nine locations across the country, Ukraine’s Air Force reported. The remainder were downed or suppressed.

Moscow has largely focused its recent attacks on Ukraine’s energy facilities to freeze out Ukrainians this winter.

A mass attack on Nov. 8 damaged all thermal power plants operated by Ukraine's state-owned energy company Centrenergo, with all three plants hit simultaneously.



Rolling blackouts have been introduced across most of the country.



This year, Russia began hitting Ukraine’s gas infrastructure, having mostly focused on power generation and transit in previous years. One of the worst strikes on Oct. 3 and 5 wiped out around 60% of Ukraine’s gas production sites, and Ukraine is looking to its partners for gas imports.