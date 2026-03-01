KI logo
War

Ukraine hits Russia' S-300 air defense radars in series of strikes, shows footage

by Kateryna Hodunova
Screenshot from a video purportedly showing a Ukrainian drone striking a Russian S-300 radar system in Russian-occupied Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, overnight on March 1, 2026. (Ukraine's General Staff)

Ukrainian forces struck radar stations of an S-300 air defense system and an S-300V4 complex in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast overnight on March 1, among other military targets, Ukraine's General Staff said.

That same night, Ukraine struck a Russian ammunition depot and a troop position in Donetsk Oblast. In the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukrainian strikes targeted a fuel and lubricants depot, a military repair facility, and Russian troop positions, the report read.

Kyiv routinely strikes Russian military facilities, as well as oil infrastructure and other industrial targets that help Russia finance its war and supply the Russian army with weapons, fuel, and equipment.

The Ukrainian military released footage that appears to show a drone hitting a Russian radar system. The General Staff did not specify whether Ukrainian forces deployed other weaponry apart from drones in the attacks.

A video purportedly showing a Ukrainian drone striking a Russian S-300 radar system in Russian-occupied Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, overnight on March 1, 2026. (Ukraine's General Staff)

The General Staff also confirmed that drone control centers were destroyed on Feb. 28 in Russia's Belgorod Oblast and in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast.

Separately, Ukrainian forces struck Russian troops and a drone control center in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The scale of Russian military losses and the full extent of the damage are still being assessed, the General Staff said.

Ukrainian troops previously deployed U.S.-provided long-range ATACMS against Russian command posts, ammunition depots, and logistics facilities in occupied territories in a series of attacks on Feb. 24.

UkraineRussiaRussian lossesRussian-occupied UkraineBelgorod OblastZaporizhzhia Oblast
Kateryna Hodunova

News Editor

Kateryna Hodunova is a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a sports journalist in several Ukrainian outlets and was the deputy chief editor at Suspilne Sport. Kateryna covered the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and was included in the Special Mentions list at the AIPS Sport Media Awards. She holds a bachelor's degree in political journalism from Taras Shevchenko University and a master's degree in political science from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

