KI logo
War

In rare strike, Ukraine uses ATACMS to hit Russian command posts

2 min read
Avatar
by Polina Moroziuk
In rare strike, Ukraine uses ATACMS to hit Russian command posts
HIMARS rocket launchers are seen placed on military vehicles at the military 1st Transport Aviation Base in Warsaw on May 15, 2023 in Warsaw (Attila Husejnow/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images).

Ukraine's Defense Forces used U.S.-supplied ATACMS long-range missiles in a series of strikes targeting Russian command posts, ammunition depots, and logistics facilities in occupied territories overnight on Feb. 24, the General Staff reported.

"As part of consistent measures to reduce the offensive capabilities of the Russian aggressor, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to strike key enemy command and logistics facilities," the General Staff said.

According to the statement, Ukrainian Rocket Forces and Artillery struck an auxiliary command post of Russia's 5th Army near Novopetrivka in occupied Donetsk Oblast.

The military said ATACMS missiles were among the weapons used in the operation.

Become a member – go ad‑free

ATACMS are U.S.-supplied ballistic missiles fired from HIMARS launchers that can fly up to 300 kilometers (186 miles).

Ukraine first received shorter-range versions of ATACMS in the fall of 2023. In the spring of 2024, the U.S. began supplying upgraded models. At the time, Kyiv was only permitted to deploy these missiles against targets in occupied Ukrainian territory.

Former U.S. President Joe Biden eased restrictions on Ukraine's use of ATACMS in November 2024, allowing Kyiv to launch them against military targets in Russia.

Reports suggest Ukraine's stocks of the weapons have been low for some time and the missiles have been used sparingly. The last confirmed use of ATACMS by Ukrainian forces was reported on Nov. 18.

Become a member – go ad‑free

Additional strikes by Ukrainian forces targeted a logistics depot belonging to the Russian "Rubicon" center near Vasylivka in occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast, as well as ammunition and supply depots in Pryazovske in occupied Donetsk Oblast, and Oleksandrivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

A Russian maintenance and repair facility was also hit near Yakymivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, according to the statement.

The full extent of the damage is still being clarified, the military added.

Ukrainian forces also reported strikes on Russian command infrastructure on Feb. 23, including a command post and a drone control center near Pokrovsk.

Kyiv has been increasingly targeting Russian command and logistics infrastructure behind the front line to disrupt coordination and supply capabilities supporting offensive operations.

read also

Editorial: Russia’s war in Ukraine can last another 4 years – but it doesn’t have to
The only way to end this war is to make it militarily and economically impossible for Moscow to continue it. That would require decisions Western leaders have hesitated to take.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent
ATACMSUkraineGeneral StaffBallistic missile
Avatar
Polina Moroziuk

Polina Moroziuk is a newsroom intern at the Kyiv Independent. She holds an MSc in Human Rights and Politics from the London School of Economics and a BSc from the University of Amsterdam. Before joining the newsroom, she worked in human rights advocacy and as a project assistant at a research and consultancy organisation, supporting projects for international organisations including UNICEF and War Child, with a focus on Ukraine and the Middle East.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Tuesday, February 24
Show More

Editors' Picks