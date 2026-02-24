In rare strike, Ukraine uses ATACMS to hit Russian command posts

Ukraine's Defense Forces used U.S.-supplied ATACMS long-range missiles in a series of strikes targeting Russian command posts, ammunition depots, and logistics facilities in occupied territories overnight on Feb. 24, the General Staff reported.

"As part of consistent measures to reduce the offensive capabilities of the Russian aggressor, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to strike key enemy command and logistics facilities," the General Staff said.

According to the statement, Ukrainian Rocket Forces and Artillery struck an auxiliary command post of Russia's 5th Army near Novopetrivka in occupied Donetsk Oblast.

The military said ATACMS missiles were among the weapons used in the operation.

ATACMS are U.S.-supplied ballistic missiles fired from HIMARS launchers that can fly up to 300 kilometers (186 miles).

Ukraine first received shorter-range versions of ATACMS in the fall of 2023. In the spring of 2024, the U.S. began supplying upgraded models. At the time, Kyiv was only permitted to deploy these missiles against targets in occupied Ukrainian territory.

Former U.S. President Joe Biden eased restrictions on Ukraine's use of ATACMS in November 2024, allowing Kyiv to launch them against military targets in Russia.

Reports suggest Ukraine's stocks of the weapons have been low for some time and the missiles have been used sparingly. The last confirmed use of ATACMS by Ukrainian forces was reported on Nov. 18.

Additional strikes by Ukrainian forces targeted a logistics depot belonging to the Russian "Rubicon" center near Vasylivka in occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast, as well as ammunition and supply depots in Pryazovske in occupied Donetsk Oblast, and Oleksandrivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

A Russian maintenance and repair facility was also hit near Yakymivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, according to the statement.

The full extent of the damage is still being clarified, the military added.

Ukrainian forces also reported strikes on Russian command infrastructure on Feb. 23, including a command post and a drone control center near Pokrovsk.

Kyiv has been increasingly targeting Russian command and logistics infrastructure behind the front line to disrupt coordination and supply capabilities supporting offensive operations.