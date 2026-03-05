KI logo
Ukraine exports electricity for first time since last year

by Luca Léry Moffat, Dominic Culverwell
Electricity pylons stand in the dawn near Odesa, Ukraine, on Oct. 21, 2023. (Sebastian Gollnow/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Ukraine exported electricity for the first time since last year, according to the country's state grid operator, in a remarkable turnaround as the country emerges from the catastrophic energy crisis caused over the winter by Russian air strikes.

Ukrenergo told the Kyiv Independent that Ukraine resumed electricity exports on March 5 for the first time since November 2025.

Russia launched a sustained bombing campaign in an attempt to erase Ukraine's energy infrastructure during what was the coldest winter of the full-scale invasion so far, launching hundreds of missiles and thousands of drones into the country since October.

The attacks resulted in widespread outages to civilian electricity and heating, causing a humanitarian crisis in the center and east of Ukraine.

Analyst group ExPro Consulting earlier reported on Thursday that the country exported 12 megawatt hours to Moldova during the night — a tiny but symbolic milestone.

Ukraine, which still faces scheduled blackouts, regularly exported much higher levels of power to neighbouring countries as late as last fall, and had the capacity to export up to 500 megawatt at a time.

The bombing campaign caused Ukraine — historically an energy exporter — to import record amounts of electricity from neighbouring countries in January 2025.

Ukraine's energy minister Oleksiy Sobolev said in January that Russian attacks from mid-October to mid-January damaged 8.5 gigawatts of generation capacity.

According to ExPro, high production at nuclear power plants and renewable energy generation were key factors behind today's export.

Luca Léry Moffat

Economics reporter

Dominic Culverwell

Business Reporter

