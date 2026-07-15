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Ukraine expands drone campaign to Black Sea, hits 20 Russian vessels, including oil tankers, Madyar says

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by Yuliia Taradiuk
Ukraine expands drone campaign to Black Sea, hits 20 Russian vessels, including oil tankers, Madyar says
A Ukrainian drone targeting a Russian vessel in the Black Sea on July 15, 2026 (Robert "Madyar" Brovdi / Telegram)

Ukraine launched a new phase of its maritime drone campaign in the Black Sea overnight, striking 20 Russian vessels, Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, commander of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces, said on July 15.

In a Telegram post, Brovdi said the operation, dubbed "MoLoChKa," had moved from the Sea of Azov to the Black Sea.

"The first round of the maritime battle is over. Now it's the Black Sea," Brovdi wrote. As of July 14, Brovdi said Ukrainian drones had attacked 116 vessels in the Sea of Azov.

According to the commander, Ukrainian drones struck 17 oil tankers, two gas tankers, and one tugboat overnight on July 15.

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Footage of the operation by Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces in the Black Sea on July 15, 2026. (Robert "Madyar" Brovdi / Telegram)

Brovdi said that the Black Sea cluster within the "MoLoChKa" operation was launched on July 15 to mark Ukrainian Statehood Day.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the report, and the Russian military has not commented on the strikes.

The latest announcement follows a series of now daily reports by Brovdi detailing strikes on Russian shipping in the Sea of Azov.

The military says the targeted vessels support Russia's military logistics by transporting cargo and servicing port infrastructure.

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Yuliia Taradiuk

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Yuliia Taradiuk is a Ukrainian reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has been working with Lutsk-based misto.media, telling stories of Ukrainian fighters for the "All are gone to the front" project. She has experience as a freelance culture reporter, and a background in urbanism and activism, working for multiple Ukrainian NGOs. Yuliia holds B.A. degree in English language and literature from Lesya Ukrainka Volyn National University, she studied in Germany and Lithuania.

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