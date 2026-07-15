Ukraine expands drone campaign to Black Sea, hits 20 Russian vessels, including oil tankers, Madyar says

Ukraine launched a new phase of its maritime drone campaign in the Black Sea overnight, striking 20 Russian vessels, Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, commander of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces, said on July 15.

In a Telegram post, Brovdi said the operation, dubbed "MoLoChKa," had moved from the Sea of Azov to the Black Sea.

"The first round of the maritime battle is over. Now it's the Black Sea," Brovdi wrote. As of July 14, Brovdi said Ukrainian drones had attacked 116 vessels in the Sea of Azov.

According to the commander, Ukrainian drones struck 17 oil tankers, two gas tankers, and one tugboat overnight on July 15.

0:00 / 1× Footage of the operation by Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces in the Black Sea on July 15, 2026. (Robert "Madyar" Brovdi / Telegram)

Brovdi said that the Black Sea cluster within the "MoLoChKa" operation was launched on July 15 to mark Ukrainian Statehood Day.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the report, and the Russian military has not commented on the strikes.

The latest announcement follows a series of now daily reports by Brovdi detailing strikes on Russian shipping in the Sea of Azov.

The military says the targeted vessels support Russia's military logistics by transporting cargo and servicing port infrastructure.