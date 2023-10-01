Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Ukraine downs 15 drones in southern oblasts

by Olena Goncharova October 1, 2023 7:27 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched another drone attack targeting Ukraine's southern oblasts overnight on Oct. 1. Ukraine's air defense downed at least 15 drones over Odesa and Mykolaiv regions, Natalia Humeniuk, spokesperson of Ukraine's Southern Operational Command, said on air.

The country's Air Force warned Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts about the treat of drone attacks.

According to Humeniuk, Russian forces "tried to overload our air defenses." She said that a drone hit warehouse buildings in Mykolaiv Oblast causing a fire. Firefighters have been called to the scene. There were no information about casualties at the time of the publication, she said.

In the meantime, Kherson Oblast was targeted with 16 precision guided missiles. There was no information on damages or casualties, according to Humeniuk.

Explosions reported in Kharkiv, Mykolaiv oblasts
At least four explosions were heard in Kharkiv, city Mayor Ihor Terekhov said via his official Telegram channel in the early hours of Oct. 1. Two explosions were also reported in the city of Snihurivka in Mykolaiv Oblast, according to regional authorities.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Author: Olena Goncharova
