At least four explosions were heard in Kharkiv, city Mayor Ihor Terekhov said via his official Telegram channel in the early hours of Oct. 1. Two explosions were also reported in the city of Snihurivka in Mykolaiv Oblast, according to regional authorities.

There was no information on casualties or damage at the time of the publication.

Ukaine's Air Force warned about the threat of drone attacks for Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.