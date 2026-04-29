Ukraine confirms drone strikes on Russian air defense system, oil depot in occupied Crimea

Ukrainian drones struck a Russian air defense system and oil depot in occupied Crimea overnight on April 29, the General Staff reported.

Other targets included a MR-10 radar station, an air defense command post, and a Patrol 4 ground-based radar interrogator on an airfield in Sevastopol, on the southern coast of occupied Crimea, according to the General Staff.

The General Staff also reported conducting long-range strikes against Russian logistics facilities, including an ammunition depot in the Pervomaiske area in northern Crimea and the TES oil depot in Simferopol in the central-southern part of the peninsula.

"Key elements of the enemy's air defense and radar systems were struck," the General Staff said in its Telegram post.

Sevastopol's Russian-installed proxy head, Mikhail Razvozhayev, claimed that its air defense repelled "a combined attack" by Ukrainian forces, claiming to have shot down 23 Ukrainian drones over the city and destroying three more considerably farther from the coast. Moscow has not reacted to the Ukrainian General Staff's claims at the time of publication.

The General Staff also reported striking a Tor Russian surface-to-air missile system, among other targets, in the occupied parts of southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Ukraine has ramped up its long-range strikes on Russian military facilities and infrastructure supporting the Russian army in recent weeks, both in occupied territories and inside Russia.