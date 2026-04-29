KI logo
War

Ukraine confirms drone strikes on Russian air defense system, oil depot in occupied Crimea

2 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by Asami Terajima
Ukraine confirms drone strikes on Russian air defense system, oil depot in occupied Crimea
A screenshot from a Ukrainian drone video reportedly shows a drone approaching oil terminals in Feodosia, Russian-occupied Crimea, during a separate, earlier attack on April 8, 2026. (Unmanned Systems Forces commander Robert "Madyar" Brovdi/Telegram)

Ukrainian drones struck a Russian air defense system and oil depot in occupied Crimea overnight on April 29, the General Staff reported.

Other targets included a MR-10 radar station, an air defense command post, and a Patrol 4 ground-based radar interrogator on an airfield in Sevastopol, on the southern coast of occupied Crimea, according to the General Staff.

The General Staff also reported conducting long-range strikes against Russian logistics facilities, including an ammunition depot in the Pervomaiske area in northern Crimea and the TES oil depot in Simferopol in the central-southern part of the peninsula.

"Key elements of the enemy's air defense and radar systems were struck," the General Staff said in its Telegram post.

Sevastopol's Russian-installed proxy head, Mikhail Razvozhayev, claimed that its air defense repelled "a combined attack" by Ukrainian forces, claiming to have shot down 23 Ukrainian drones over the city and destroying three more considerably farther from the coast. Moscow has not reacted to the Ukrainian General Staff's claims at the time of publication.

The General Staff also reported striking a Tor Russian surface-to-air missile system, among other targets, in the occupied parts of southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Ukraine has ramped up its long-range strikes on Russian military facilities and infrastructure supporting the Russian army in recent weeks, both in occupied territories and inside Russia.

read also

With fresh pressure near Sloviansk, Russia’s stop-start offensive nears Ukraine’s fortress belt
Editor’s Note: In accordance with the security protocols of the Ukrainian military, soldiers featured in this story are identified by first name and call sign only. DONETSK OBLAST - “The Russians have the task of starting the occupation of Sloviansk in the summer.” The words of Dmytro “Lifecell” come without drama, panic, or mockery. But on the cusp of what could be one of the most decisive summer campaigns in one of the most important sectors of the front line in Ukraine’s far eastern Donbas
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
CrimeaDrone attackUkraineRussia
Avatar
Asami Terajima

Reporter

Asami Terajima is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent covering Ukrainian military issues, front-line developments, and politics. She is the co-author of the weekly War Notes newsletter. She previously worked as a business reporter for the Kyiv Post focusing on international trade, infrastructure, investment, and energy. Originally from Japan, Terajima moved to Ukraine during childhood and completed her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in the U.S. She is the winner of the Thomson Reuters Foundation's Kurt Schork Award in International Journalism 2023 (Local Reporter category) and the George Weidenfeld Prize, awarded as part of Germany's Axel Springer Prize 2023. She was also featured in the Media Development Foundation’s “25 under 25: Young and Bold” 2023 list of emerging media makers in Ukraine.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Wednesday, April 29
Belarus bars Russian conscripts from leaving country.

Russian citizens are prohibited from leaving the country after receiving a draft notice. According to the report, Belarus and Russia share conscription bases, so the Belarusian security services have access to them and can detain a person if they are in the base.

Show More

Editors' Picks