Ukraine builds AI-driven defense ecosystem as over 200 companies develop drone technologies

Ukraine is rapidly developing a defense technology market centered on artificial intelligence, with more than 200 companies involved in producing AI-powered drones, the Defense Ministry said on April 18.

Over 300 AI-related developments are registered on the Brave1 platform, while more than 70 systems based on artificial intelligence and computer vision are already in active use on the battlefield, according to the ministry.

As part of its strategy, Ukraine is building a network of military technology centers focused on key areas of modern warfare, including mid-range and deep strikes, ground robotic systems, and artillery.

The first such hub, the Defense AI Center "A1," is expected to develop solutions for battlefield operations and to optimize internal military and defense-industry processes.

"Technological advantage is critical in modern warfare. We must be faster than the enemy at every stage," Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said.

AI systems are already being used on the front line for autonomous drone targeting, detecting camouflaged enemy equipment and personnel, operating automated firing positions, and analyzing battlefield data through systems such as Delta.

The Defense Ministry said it aims to equip all drones deployed at the front with machine vision and AI capabilities.

Ukraine is also training AI models on combat data through the Brave1 Dataroom platform, which provides developers with datasets collected under various real-world conditions, including different weather, times of day, and sensor types.

International cooperation between Ukrainian and foreign companies is also expanding. Through platforms such as Avengers Labs and Test in Ukraine, foreign companies can train AI models on battlefield data and test technologies in real combat conditions.

The Defense Ministry reported on April 14 that Ukraine signed its first agreement with Germany on defense data exchange and joint projects in military technology development.