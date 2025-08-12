Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

'We went to hell and back to achieve this result' – SBU chief on Ukraine’s Operation Spiderweb strike on Russian bombers

3 min read
Avatar
by Olena Goncharova
'We went to hell and back to achieve this result' – SBU chief on Ukraine’s Operation Spiderweb strike on Russian bombers
Drones used by Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) during the Operation Spiderweb. (Ukraine’s Security Service / SBU)

Just a block away from the Federal Security Service’s (FSB) headquarters in Russia’s Chelyabinsk region, Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) quietly rented an office and warehouse to prepare one of its most audacious missions of the war.

Over the next year and a half, the SBU used those premises to stage Operation Spiderweb — a multi-stage strike that destroyed between 13 and 21 Russian heavy bombers and damaged another 41, SBU chief Vasyl Maliuk said in an interview aired on Aug. 12.

The targeted Tu-95 and Tu-22M3 bombers were among the Kremlin’s key assets for launching long-range missile barrages on Ukrainian cities, meaning their loss could severely limit Russia’s capacity to conduct such strikes.

"We went to hell and back to achieve this result," Maliuk said, calling Spiderweb a "unique, multi-stage special operation" that involved logistics, agent work, communications, and covert delivery.

Maliuk added that the SBU drew on methods used to combat transnational organized crime, studying how international drug cartels smuggle contraband past customs and border control.

Article image
Ukraine's Operation Spiderweb. (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent))

Ukraine's plan relied on smuggling first-person-view (FPV) drones thousands of kilometers into Russia, hiding them inside the retractable roofs of wooden hunting cabins.

Maliuk said the drones used in the operation looked like ordinary FPVs but were specially modified, carrying 1.6 kilograms of a custom-made explosive designed to burn through an aircraft’s fuselage and detonate inside.

The hunting cabins cabins, fully autonomous with EcoFlow batteries and solar panels to keep the drones charged even in minus 40-degree weather, were then transported by truck to later target four Russian air bases — Belaya in Irkutsk Oblast, Olenya in Murmansk Oblast, Diaghilev in Ryazan Oblast, and Ivanovo in Ivanovo Oblast.

Once in place, the roofs were remotely retracted, and the drones launched directly at the bombers.

The Russian truck drivers who delivered the cabins were unwitting participants. "They were used in the dark, and there was no intent in their actions," Maliuk said.

Video thumbnail

On July 11, Russia arrested 55-year-old Mikhail Ryumin, a resident of Chelyabinsk, for allegedly transporting drones in a truck as part of Ukraine’s Operation Spiderweb, Russian independent outlet Mediazona reported, citing a court appeal ruling.

Western analysts and military officials praised Ukraine's ingenuity in the Spiderweb operation. NATO Admiral Pierre Vandier called the mission a modern reinvention of the "Trojan Horse," demonstrating Ukraine's growing technical sophistication and deep-strike capability, while U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal told Politico in an interview published on June 3 that Ukraine's  strike was a show of "skill and audacity" comparable to the U.S. operation to kill Osama bin Laden.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, according to Maliuk, was in regular contact with the operation’s organizers. "He was interested in specific details many times and, frankly, pushed for (the operation to speed up)," Maliuk said.

Since the operation, Russia has moved dozens of long-range bombers to more remote bases, Russian independent outlet Agentstvo reported on June 11, citing OSINT analyst AviVector.

Trump’s ‘land-swapping’ ideas dead on arrival for Ukraine
After months of failed peace talks and extensive diplomatic efforts seeing minerals and weapons deals reached, the eyes of the world will be on the remote shores of Alaska on Aug. 15, as U.S. President Donald Trump meets with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, supposedly to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine. The announcement of the meeting came after what seemed like significant progress by Kyiv and European leaders in persuading Trump that only direct pressure on Putin could bring a
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Article image

RussiaUkraineDrone attackSBUDronesAttacks on Russia
Avatar
Olena Goncharova

Head of North America desk

Olena Goncharova is the Head of North America desk at The Kyiv Independent, where she has previously worked as a development manager and Canadian correspondent. She first joined the Kyiv Post, Ukraine's oldest English-language newspaper, as a staff writer in January 2012 and became the newspaper’s Canadian correspondent in June 2018. She is based in Edmonton, Alberta. Olena has a master’s degree in publishing and editing from the Institute of Journalism in Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv. Olena was a 2016 Alfred Friendly Press Partners fellow who worked for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for six months. The program is administered by the University of Missouri School of Journalism in Columbia.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Wednesday, August 13
Show More

Editors' Picks