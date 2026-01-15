Ukraine appoints Oleksandr Borniakov as interim digital transformation minister

The Ukrainian government appointed Oleksandr Borniakov as the country's interim digital transformation minister on Jan. 15.

Prior to this, Borniakov served as the deputy digital transformation minister in charge of European integration initiatives.

He assumed the new position after Mykhailo Fedorov, who had led the Digital Transformation Ministry since 2019, was appointed defense minister on Jan. 14.

Borniakov's appointment comes amid a broader government reshuffle. Kyrylo Budanov, the military intelligence chief, was appointed as the new head of the President's Office, while Oleh Ivashchenko, the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, assumed Budanov's former role.

Fedorov's predecessor Denys Shmyhal was appointed as Ukraine's energy minister.

Borniakov, 43, joined the newly established Digital Transformation Ministry in 2019 as deputy minister. He was responsible for developing and launching the Diia.City, a special legal and tax regime for IT businesses. He has also been involved in developing AI in Ukraine, helping the crypto industry grow, and strengthening the startup ecosystem.

Recently, Borniakov's work focused on aligning Ukraine's digital policies with European standards and coordinating the Brave1, a project that links his ministry with the Defense Ministry to advance military tech.