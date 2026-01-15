This is Chris York reporting from Kyiv on day 1,422 of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Today's top story so far:

A large group of Russian soldiers crossing snowy ground north of Kharkiv was obliterated by drones, artillery and infantry, Ukraine's Khartiia Brigade said on Jan. 15, killing around 70 of them.

The Khartiia Brigade repelled an attempted assault by the Russian Federation and destroyed about 70 Russian occupiers," the unit said in a post on YouTube.

"For a week, Russian occupation forces attempted to storm the area of ​​responsibility of the 13th Brigade of the NGU Khartiia north of Kharkiv. Thanks to the coordinated interaction of the Khartiia members — infantrymen, UAV operators, artillerymen and other units — the attempt was unsuccessful," it added.

A video accompanying the post shows numerous Russian soldiers being targeted by drones and artillery.

2 killed, 20 injured including 4 children in Russian overnight attacks on Ukraine

At least two people died and 20 others were injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, local authorities said on Jan. 15.

Russia launched 82 Shahed-type drones overnight, the Ukrainian Air Force said. Ukraine’s air defenses said they shot down or suppressed 61 drones.

The Air Force added that 21 drones hit 13 locations.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks injured five people over the past day, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian attacks killed one person over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

In Kharkiv Oblast, one person was injured in Russian attacks, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

In Sumy Oblast, seven people including four children were injured by Russian drone strikes, regional authorities reported.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian attacks killed one person and injured six others over the past day, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

In Chernihiv Oblast, one person was injured in a Russian drone strike, Governor Viacheslav Chaus reported.

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,223,090 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,223,090 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 14.

The number includes 1,150 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,557 tanks, 23,904 armored fighting vehicles, 74,306 vehicles and fuel tanks, 36,182 artillery systems, 1,611 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,277 air defense systems, 434 airplanes, 347 helicopters, 107,357 drones, 28 ships and boats, and two submarines.