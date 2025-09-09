UK to fund 'thousands'of long-range attack drones for Ukraine, defense minister says

The United Kingdom will finance thousands of long-range, one-way attack drones for Ukraine as part of its military aid, U.K. Defense Minister John Healey said on Sept. 9 at a meeting of the Ramstein Ukraine Defense Contact Group in London, Suspilne reported.

The London gathering marks the latest and 30th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, also known as the Ramstein summit, which brings together dozens of Kyiv's allies to coordinate military aid.

The drones will be manufactured in the United Kingdom and delivered to Ukraine within the next 12 months, Healey said, stressing that London will continue to support Kyiv's efforts to end the war.

"Peace is possible. But as (U.S. President Donald) Trump said, peace is achieved through strength," Healey said.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, speaking at the same meeting, said the first launch vehicles of two Patriot air defense systems Germany had pledged to Ukraine were delivered.

Berlin had promised the delivery for months, with the launchers initially expected to arrive in August.

Pistorius added that Germany will also begin a new "deep strike" initiative and strengthen support for Ukraine's drone production. Contracts worth 300 million euros ($351,6 million) are being signed with Ukrainian defense companies for the supply of several thousand long-range drones of various types, he said.

Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal, attending the meeting, said Kyiv's priority remains uninterrupted military and financial support, strengthening air defense, and developing joint defense production with partners.

"Russia continues its escalation. Therefore, our response must be based on strength," Shmyhal said. He outlined several urgent needs for Ukraine, including a clear financing schedule and regular arms deliveries under the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) program, and $6 billion for drone production.

Shmyhal also called for 10 additional Patriot systems with accompanying missiles, as well as SAMP/T, NASAMS, IRIS-T, and HAWK missiles, stressing the urgency ahead of expected Russian attacks on energy and infrastructure.

"Only together can we win. And only together can we ensure peace in Europe. We are grateful to everyone who supports Ukraine," Shmyhal added.

Shmyhal highlighted the need to allocate $60 billion in allied defense budgets for 2026 "to safeguard Europe and Ukraine."

The last Ramstein-format meeting took place in Brussels on June 4 also under the chairmanship of the U.K. and Germany.

Previously, the role was held by the U.S. The leadership shift followed the inauguration of Trump, after which Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth ceded the chairmanship and skipped the June meeting, leaving U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker to represent Washington.

In August, NATO and the U.S. launched the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List program, which allows allies to purchase American-made weapons for Kyiv. President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine hopes to secure at least $1 billion a month from partners through the program.

One of the key priorities is domestic drone production and "joint opportunities with partners," according to Zelensky.