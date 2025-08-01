Become a member
News Feed

In 'first step,' Germany to send Ukraine 2 Patriot launchers 'in coming days'

2 min read
Avatar
Avatar
by Kateryna Hodunova, Chris York
In 'first step,' Germany to send Ukraine 2 Patriot launchers 'in coming days'
A Patriot air defense launcher pictured in Taiwan during the Han Kuang drill on July 14, 2025 in Taipei, Taiwan (Annabelle Chih/Getty Images)

Germany will send two additional Patriot launchers to Ukraine "in the coming days," with more components expected to arrive "within the next two to three months," the German Defense Ministry announced on Aug. 1.

A U.S.-made Patriot air defense system — also called a battery — consists of radar units for target detection and tracking, a fire control center, missile launchers, and support equipment such as power supplies and communications systems.

Depending on its configuration, a typical battery includes between four and eight launchers, capable of firing a range of missiles designed to intercept ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as aircraft.

President Volodymyr Zelensky told journalists on July 24 that Ukraine had secured three new Patriot air defense batteries from Western allies including two from Germany.

That came after U.S. President Donald Trump's July 14 announcement of a NATO- and EU-backed initiative under which alliance members will purchase U.S.-made weapons systems for Ukraine.

"The prerequisite was that the U.S. manufacturer would deliver new Patriot systems as quickly as possible in return so that we could continue to meet our NATO obligations. This commitment from the U.S. side has been made, " German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said.

"Germany can therefore support Ukraine first with launchers and then with further Patriot system components. Once again, Germany is by far the strongest supporter of Ukraine in air defense, " he added.

The Patriot is one of the few systems worldwide capable of countering ballistic missiles — an increasingly important capability as Russia continues to target Ukraine with such weapons. A complete Patriot system, including interceptor missiles, can cost more than $1 billion.

Advanced air defense systems like the Patriot remain in short supply globally, with some components taking years to produce. Germany has already delivered three Patriot systems to Ukraine, which now play a critical role in protecting the country's airspace from Russian attacks, according to the ministry.

Zelensky also said he was "fighting to get a production license" for the interceptor missiles that the Patriot system uses.

Article image
Avatar
Avatar
by Kateryna Hodunova, Chris York

Editors' Picks