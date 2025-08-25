Ukraine seeks $1 billion a month for US weapons purchases, Zelensky says

Ukraine aims to secure at least $1 billion a month from its allies to purchase American-made weapons as it fights off Russia's ongoing invasion, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Aug. 25.

Speaking at a press conference in Kyiv alongside Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, Zelensky said Norway had joined NATO's Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) program, which allows participating nations to buy weapons from the United States.

"Our goal is to fill this program with no less than $1 billion every month," Zelensky said. "We also discussed our domestic drone production and joint opportunities with partners. Investments now can help not only physically but also force Russia to end this war."

Zelensky added that more Ukrainian-made drones for air defense and long-range strikes would increase pressure on Moscow, as it continues to disregard calls for a ceasefire.

Ukraine's request comes as Kyiv seeks to anchor long-term U.S. security guarantees through a major arms procurement deal.

Zelensky said on Aug. 18, Ukraine had proposed buying $90 billion worth of U.S. weapons — financed largely by European partners — as the second pillar of its security framework, alongside building a strong domestic army and expanding drone production.

Financial Times earlier reported Kyiv had initially suggested a $100 billion figure before revising it to $90 billion. The proposal aims to tie U.S. support to a massive boost for American industry, framing it as an investment opportunity.

The plan also calls for a $50 billion partnership with Ukrainian companies to produce drones and includes Kyiv's previous request for at least 10 U.S.-made Patriot air defense systems.

The proposals were presented to European allies and the White House ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's Aug. 18 meeting with Zelensky.

Earlier, in July, Zelensky said he had reached an agreement with Trump on the sale of Ukrainian drones to the United States, estimating the potential contract to be worth between $10 billion and $30 billion.

Ukraine has expanded drone production across all domains — air, land, and sea — since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022.