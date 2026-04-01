Russia's shadow fleet runs on Starlink, Kyiv Independent investigation reveals

Vessels of Russia's shadow fleet are using Starlink to communicate and coordinate, a Kyiv Independent investigation has revealed.

The investigation — which can be read in full here — spoke to two Ukrainian sailors who claim they unwittingly became part of the Kremlin's global, sanctions-busting oil shipping operation which it uses to fund its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

They — as well as two other sources who worked aboard Russian shadow fleet vessels — confirmed that communication between tankers and their owners is often maintained using Western technology, including satellite phones and Starlink terminals.

"It could be purchased through a proxy company. As far as I know, it is difficult to buy a Starlink in Ukraine now. Elsewhere in the world, you can simply order it and have it delivered by mail. It is not a weapon, everybody can buy it," one of the crew members said.

Responding to the findings of the investigation, Vladyslav Vlasiuk, the Ukrainian president's representative on sanctions policy, said SpaceX — the company overseeing Starlink — needs to take action to stop it.

Photo for illustrative purposes: A Starlink antenna is mounted on the monkey island deck above the bridge of a heavy-lift ship moored in the port in Belfast, United Kingdom, on Dec. 19, 2024. (Getty Images)

"Any activity by Russia’s shadow fleet effectively finances the war against Ukraine. If Starlink is being used to evade sanctions or bypass maritime safety rules, this is unacceptable," he told the Kyiv Independent.

"Russia deliberately uses GPS spoofing to hide its vessels, disrupting navigation systems and putting other ships at risk. Against this backdrop, relying on Starlink for its own operations is deeply hypocritical.

"We expect SpaceX to review this issue carefully and take steps to prevent the use of Starlink by shadow fleets of any country, including Russia, Venezuela, or Iran.”

It has been previously reported Russian forces have long been using unauthorized access to operate drones and other military equipment in occupied areas of Ukraine during the Russian full scale invasion of Ukraine.

This was effectively switched off last month after the Ukrainian government, in cooperation with SpaceX, introduced a mandatory registration and "whitelist system” — but its use aboard Russian shadow fleet vessels has not previously been reported.

Read the full investigation here...