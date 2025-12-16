KI logo
UK pledges over $800 million for Ukraine's air defenses

by Martin Fornusek
UK pledges over $800 million for Ukraine's air defenses
U.K. Defense Minister John Healey delivers remarks during the annual AUKUS Defense Ministers' Ministerial, alongside U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defense Richard Marles, at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 10, 2025. (Jim Watson / AFP via Getty Images)

The U.K. announced on Dec. 16 that it is investing 600 million pounds (over $800 million) to strengthen Ukrainian air defenses, as Ukraine braces for escalating Russian strikes during the winter months.

The funds will be used to purchase "thousands of air defense systems, missiles, and automated turrets to shoot down drones," U.K. Defense Minister John Healey said at the 32nd Ramstein-format meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG).

Healey is co-chairing the online meeting with his German counterpart, Boris Pistorius, as European partners seek to bolster Ukraine's defenses amid Russia's all-out invasion.

The U.K. and Germany began leading the group of about 50 nations after U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth declined to take over the chairmanship from his predecessor, Lloyd Austin.

The British defense minister described the donation as the "biggest single-year investment into air defense for Ukraine," adding that deliveries have commenced and will continue through 2026.

"Ukrainians continue to fight with huge courage — military and civilians alike," Healey noted.

The U.K. will also soon begin production of new Octopus interceptor drones for Ukraine, he said, following the signing of a license production agreement between the two countries in November.

London has been one of Kyiv's leading military donors, providing 13 billion pounds ($17.4 billion) in defense assistance since the outbreak of the full-scale war in 2022.

European leaders have rushed to support Ukraine amid a fresh U.S. push to broker a peace deal with Moscow, seeking to improve Kyiv's negotiating position with fresh military aid.

Martin Fornusek

Reporter

Martin Fornusek is a reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in international and regional politics, history, and disinformation. Based in Lviv, Martin often reports on international politics, with a focus on analyzing developments related to Ukraine and Russia. His career in journalism began in 2021 after graduating from Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, earning a Master's degree in Conflict and Democracy Studies. Martin has been invited to speak on Times Radio, France 24, Czech Television, and Radio Free Europe. He speaks English, Czech, and Ukrainian.

