UK pledges over $800 million for Ukraine's air defenses

The U.K. announced on Dec. 16 that it is investing 600 million pounds (over $800 million) to strengthen Ukrainian air defenses, as Ukraine braces for escalating Russian strikes during the winter months.

The funds will be used to purchase "thousands of air defense systems, missiles, and automated turrets to shoot down drones," U.K. Defense Minister John Healey said at the 32nd Ramstein-format meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG).

Healey is co-chairing the online meeting with his German counterpart, Boris Pistorius, as European partners seek to bolster Ukraine's defenses amid Russia's all-out invasion.

The U.K. and Germany began leading the group of about 50 nations after U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth declined to take over the chairmanship from his predecessor, Lloyd Austin.

The British defense minister described the donation as the "biggest single-year investment into air defense for Ukraine," adding that deliveries have commenced and will continue through 2026.

"Ukrainians continue to fight with huge courage — military and civilians alike," Healey noted.

The U.K. will also soon begin production of new Octopus interceptor drones for Ukraine, he said, following the signing of a license production agreement between the two countries in November.

London has been one of Kyiv's leading military donors, providing 13 billion pounds ($17.4 billion) in defense assistance since the outbreak of the full-scale war in 2022.

European leaders have rushed to support Ukraine amid a fresh U.S. push to broker a peace deal with Moscow, seeking to improve Kyiv's negotiating position with fresh military aid.