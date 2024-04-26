UK man with alleged Wagner ties charged with spying for Russia

This audio is created with AI assistance

Dylan Earl, a 20-year-old U.K. man with alleged ties to the Wagner mercenary group, has been charged with organizing an arson plot after being recruited as a Russian spy.

The case marks the first time the U.K. has brought charges against a citizen under the National Security Act, new legislation passed in 2023 to address hostile activity from foreign states.

Earl has been charged with planning an attack against London businesses connected to Ukraine. He is also accused with fraud, carrying out research and reconnaissance activities, and attempting to recruit individuals to aid a foreign intelligence service.

Court documents also indicate that Earl has alleged connections to the Wagner Group, designated a terrorist organization in the U.K.

"Included in the alleged activity was involvement in the planning of an arson attack on a Ukrainian-linked commercial property in March 2024," the U.K.'s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said in a statement.

Four other men, Paul English, Nil Mensah, Jake Reeves, and Dmitrijus Paulauska, have also been charged in connection to the case.

The five suspects will be tried at London's Central Criminal Court at a date to be determined.