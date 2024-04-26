Skip to content
UK man with alleged Wagner ties charged with spying for Russia

by Abbey Fenbert April 26, 2024 4:40 PM 1 min read
The Westminster Magistrates Court in London, where suspected spy Dylan Early was charged with planning an arson plot against Ukrainian targets on behalf of Russian intelligence, pictured on April 11, 2019. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Niklas Halle'n / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Dylan Earl, a 20-year-old U.K. man with alleged ties to the Wagner mercenary group, has been charged with organizing an arson plot after being recruited as a Russian spy.

The case marks the first time the U.K. has brought charges against a citizen under the National Security Act, new legislation passed in 2023 to address hostile activity from foreign states.

Earl has been charged with planning an attack against London businesses connected to Ukraine. He is also accused with fraud, carrying out research and reconnaissance activities, and attempting to recruit individuals to aid a foreign intelligence service.

Court documents also indicate that Earl has alleged connections to the Wagner Group, designated a terrorist organization in the U.K.

"Included in the alleged activity was involvement in the planning of an arson attack on a Ukrainian-linked commercial property in March 2024," the U.K.'s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said in a statement.

Four other men, Paul English, Nil Mensah, Jake Reeves, and Dmitrijus Paulauska, have also been charged in connection to the case.

The five suspects will be tried at London's Central Criminal Court at a date to be determined.

UK charges another suspected Russian spy
Tihomir Ivanov Ivanchev, 37, is the latest in a group of Bulgarian citizens suspected of espionage for Russia in the U.K.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Comments

Ukraine news
Source: Ukraine destroys Russian Ka-32 helicopter at Moscow airfield.

A Russian multirole helicopter Ka-32 was destroyed at the Ostafyevo airfield in Moscow overnight on April 26, Ukraine’s military intelligence agency (HUR) reported. An intelligence source confirmed to the Kyiv Independent that the helicopter was destroyed as a result of a HUR operation.
