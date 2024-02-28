Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, United Kingdom, Russia, Russian spy, Bulgaria, Courts
Edit post

UK charges another suspected Russian spy

by Abbey Fenbert February 28, 2024 7:28 AM 1 min read
The Westminster Magistrates Court in London, where suspected spy Tihomir Ivanov Ivanchev will face charges of espionage, pictured on April 11, 2019, (Niklas Halle'n / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A U.K. court charged a sixth individual with spying for Russia, Sky News reported on Feb. 27.

Tihomir Ivanov Ivanchev, 37, is the latest in a group of Bulgarian citizens suspected of espionage for Russia in the U.K.  

Ivanchev was reportedly arrested on Feb. 7 and has been charged with "conspiring to collect information intended to be directly or indirectly useful to an enemy," according to police. He will appear before a London court on Feb. 28.

The five other suspected spies were accused of the same crime between August 2020 and February 2023. The defendants are Orlin Roussev, Bizer Dzhambazov, Katrin Ivanova, Ivan Stoyanov, and Vanya Gaberova.

They allegedly possessed fake passports, identity cards, and other documents for the U.K., Bulgaria, France, Italy, Spain, Croatia, Slovenia, Greece, and the Czech Republic.

Their trial is due to begin in October and is expected to last four months.

Mistaken for spies: Ukraine’s bird watchers find comfort and destruction
While some in Ukraine face the skies to watch for missiles and air defense, Vlad Hedzyuk lifts his binoculars looking for the flutter of wings. Hedzyuk, a biology student at Ivan Franko National University of Lviv, is a member of Ukraine’s small but dedicated bird-watching community and has grown
The Kyiv IndependentAndrea Januta
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
4:27 AM

Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast kill 2, injure 8.

Mortar shelling in Seredyna-Buda injured two residents, the administration said. Earlier in the day, Ukraine’s National Police reported that a strike on the village of Khotin killed two police officers and wounded another six.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.