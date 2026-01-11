UK developing ballistic missiles for Ukraine capable of striking deep inside Russia

The United Kingdom has launched Project Nightfall, a competition to rapidly develop new long-range ballistic missiles for Ukraine that can strike targets far behind enemy lines, according to a U.K. Defense Ministry handout provided to the Kyiv Independent on Jan. 11.

The announcement follows U.K. Defense Secretary John Healey's recent visit to Ukraine, which coincided with a massive Russian missile and drone attack against Kyiv and other cities on Jan. 8-9. During the strike, Russia launched an Oreshnik ballistic missile at western Ukraine, only 60 kilometers (37 miles) from the Polish border.

The Oreshnik attack on Lviv Oblast came as Healey was traveling through the region en route to Kyiv.

"We were close enough to hear the air raid sirens around Lviv on our journey to Kyiv, it was a serious moment and a stark reminder of the barrage of drones and missiles hitting Ukrainians in sub-zero conditions," Healey said.



"We won't stand for this, which is why we are determined to put leading-edge weapons into the hands of Ukrainians as they fight back."

Nightfall missiles will carry a 200 kg (440 lb) warhead and have a range of over 500 kilometers (about 310 miles), the ministry said. The ground-launched missiles are designed to be fired in rapid succession and then quickly withdrawn, giving Ukraine the opportunity to hit high-value targets before Russian forces can respond.

The production rate is 10 missiles per month, with a maximum price of $1.07 million.

Project Nightfall aims to grant three industry teams a $12 million development contract to produce the first three missiles for test firing within one year. Proposals will be accepted through early February, with the goal of awarding contracts in March 2026.

"A secure Europe needs a strong Ukraine. These new long-range British missiles will keep Ukraine in the fight and give (Russian President Vladimir) Putin another thing to worry about," said U.K. Defense Procurement Minister Luke Pollard.

Ukraine has Kyiv has repeatedly stressed the need to reinforce its ability to target Russian military sites and energy infrastructure with long-range weapons, aiming to increase the economic costs of Moscow's war while strengthening its own air defense network against Russian strikes on Ukraine's power grid.











