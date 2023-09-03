Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

UK Defense Ministry: Russia recruits foreigners, exploited migrant workers to avoid domestic mobilization

by The Kyiv Independent news desk September 3, 2023 9:54 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia is stepping up its campaign to recruit foreigners in neighboring countries and exploited migrant workers for its war against Ukraine to avoid domestic mobilization before its presidential election in 2024, the U.K. Defense Ministry wrote on Sept. 3.

According to the U.K. Defense Ministry, military recruitment advertisements have appeared online since late June with target audiences in Armenia and Kazakhstan. The advertisements offer 495,000 rubles ($5,140) in initial payments and salaries starting from 190,000 rubles ($1,973).

Russia has also been attempting to recruit ethnic Russians living in Kazakhstan's Kostanay region, the ministry added.

Additionally, Russia has been exploiting migrant workers with offers to "fast-track citizenship" if they fight in Ukraine since at least May, offering salaries of up to $4,160.

Uzbek migrant workers sent to Russian-occupied Mariupol have reportedly had their passports confiscated upon arrival and are pressured to join the Russian military and fight against Ukraine.

The U.K. Defense Ministry wrote that there are at least six million Central Asian migrants currently in Russia, "which the Kremlin likely sees as potential recruits."

The push to recruit foreigners from neighboring countries and exploit migrant workers "allows the Kremlin to acquire additional personnel for its war effort in the face of mounting casualties" and "avoid further unpopular domestic mobilization measures in the run-up to the 2024 presidential elections," the ministry added.

Ukraine war latest: Kyiv makes ‘notable progress’ in south, says Washington
Key developments on Sept. 1: * White House: Ukraine’s forces make ‘notable progress’ in Zaporizhzhia Oblast * Ukrainian students face challenges during start of new school year during wartime * Prosecutors say they prevented supply of 1 million low-quality food kits to Ukrainian military * Ukra…
The Kyiv IndependentKate Tsurkan
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.