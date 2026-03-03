KI logo
Ukrainian Institute of America to host a Ukraine tech conference

by The Kyiv Independent
Ukrainian Institute of America to host a Ukraine tech conference
UIA ConferenceUkraine Tech: On the Battlefield and Beyond

The building of the Ukrainian Institute of America is designated as a National Historic Landmark and protected as a contributing element of the New York Metropolitan Museum Historic District.  In December 2025, it hosted the first live event of the Kyiv Independent in New York.

On Friday, March 6, 2026, the Ukrainian Institute of America (UIA) will convene technology innovators, defense experts, investors, policymakers, and scholars for a conference examining Ukraine’s emergence as a global driver of technological innovation under wartime conditions.

Ukraine Tech: On the Battlefield and Beyond
Friday, March 6, 2026 | 2:30 – 8:00 PM
Ukrainian Institute of America
2 East 79th Street, New York, NY 10075

The tickets and additional information are available via the link, the program can be downloaded here. The Kyiv Independent subscribers and members can receive a 15% discount with a discount code THEKI.

The conference will explore:

  • How Ukrainian technologies are redefining the battlefield and transforming civilian life
  • Investment opportunities within Ukraine’s dynamic technology ecosystem—both during
    the war and in the post-conflict period
  • The broader geopolitical implications of Ukraine’s technological leadership for the future
    of warfare and the evolving global order

The Kyiv Independent

The Kyiv Independent is an award-winning English-language media outlet that offers on-the-ground reporting from Ukraine. The publication has received international recognition for its coverage of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

