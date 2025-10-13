Kyiv Independent to host its first live event in New York

The Kyiv Independent is pleased to announce its first ever live event in New York City, where the team will share stories from the life of a newsroom in times of war.

Stories From Democracy’s Front Line: An Evening With the Kyiv Independent

Date: Tuesday, December 9, 2025

Time: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Location: Ukrainian Institute of America, 2 East 79th Street, New York, NY 10075

To reserve a place, please visit the event’s homepage. All proceeds will support the Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit that continues documenting crimes committed by Russia.

This event will offer an intimate evening of live storytelling, visual reporting, and behind-the-scenes insight into the Kyiv Independent’s work covering Ukraine’s fight for democracy. It will feature personal accounts from journalists, excerpts from investigative documentaries, and reflections on the individuals whose stories shape the newsroom’s coverage — from survivors and investigators to everyday Ukrainians enduring the impact of war.

The program will include:

Live storytelling by Kyiv Independent journalists

Short visual segments, including photos, video clips, and field footage

Select excerpts from the newsroom’s investigative documentaries

A post-program gathering with drinks and light refreshments

A silent auction featuring items created or donated by members of the Kyiv Independent team

The partners of the event are the Ukrainian Institute of America and Veselka, a New York institution known for its Ukrainian hospitality.



As the Kyiv Independent develops thanks to the support of its community, it is all the more special that the event is made possible with generous support from Kyiv Independent members Jefferson Holt and Robert Urquhart.

The Kyiv Independent looks forward to welcoming guests for an evening of truth, resilience, and connection.



If you are not able to join us, consider becoming our member or making a single donation to help us share the stories from democracy’s front lines.