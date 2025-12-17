Two Ukrainian films shortlisted for 98th Academy Awards nominations

Two films from Ukraine advanced to the shortlist of contenders for the 98th Academy Awards, according to an announcement on Dec. 16 by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

"I Died in Irpin," directed by Anastasiia Falileieva, depicts a young couple fleeing Kyiv during the start of Russia's full-scale war, has been nominated for best animated short film.

The couple seek refuge with family in Irpin, believing it to be safer, unaware that Kyiv Oblast would soon become the site of some of the war’s worst violence.

Mstyslav Chernov’s "2000 Meters to Andriivka," a documentary chronicling Ukrainian troops’ perilous advance to retake a strategically important village from Russian forces, has been nominated for best documentary feature.

Chernov won the Academy Award for best documentary feature in 2024 for "20 Days in Mariupol," which follows him and his two fellow journalists as they document Russia’s siege of the city at the start of the full-sclae war.

Both "I Died in Irpin" and "2000 Meters to Andriivka" have already drawn significant attention on the festival circuit. The films have garnered multiple nominations and awards, including Chernov’s Directing Award for World Cinema Documentary at the Sundance Film Festival and Falileieva’s Best of the Best short film honor at the Emile Awards.

The awards ceremony will take place on March 15, 2026.