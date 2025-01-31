Skip to content
News Feed, War, Ukraine, Russia, documentary, Ukrainian film, 20 Days in Mariupol
Edit post

Ukrainian director Chernov wins Documentary Directing award at Sundance

by Olena Goncharova January 31, 2025 11:27 PM 2 min read
Mstyslav Chernov speaks during the "20 Days in Mariupol" panel during the 26th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 27, 2023 in Savannah, Georgia. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for SCAD)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian journalist and director Mstyslav Chernov won the Best Documentary Direction award at the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 31 for his film "2,000 Meters to Andriivka" in the World Cinema category.

The documentary follows Ukraine’s 2023 counteroffensive, as Chernov embeds with a platoon from the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade. Their mission was to liberate Andriivka, a strategically important village in Donetsk Oblast. Surrounded by mines, the village is accessible only through a narrow stretch of forest, making the battle particularly grueling.

"This is the story of Ukrainian soldiers fighting for every inch of their land," Chernov said. "It’s the story of a small forest and the village of Andriivka, located just two hours from my hometown. It’s the story of modern warfare—how it’s fought, how it’s endured, and how it changes us."

Chernov worked on the project with Associated Press photographer Oleksandr Babienko. The film was produced by Michelle Misner and Rainey Aronson-Rath, both of whom won an Oscar for "20 Days in Mariupol." Misner also served as the film’s editor.

Chernov, an acclaimed war correspondent and documentary filmmaker, was invited last year to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, a body of more than 10,000 members that votes on the annual Oscar winners.

His previous film, "20 Days in Mariupol," won the Oscar for Best Documentary at the 96th Academy Awards last March.

The film captures the Russian siege of Mariupol in the early weeks of the full-scale invasion, offering a firsthand account from Chernov and his team. It is the first Ukrainian-directed film to ever receive an Oscar.

Author: Olena Goncharova
Comments

News Feed

