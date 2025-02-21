Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Poland, Russia, Baltic Sea, collective security in Europe, Russian assets, Donald Tusk
Edit post

Tusk proposes 3-point plan to strengthen Ukraine, European security

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn February 21, 2025 6:08 AM 2 min read
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk speaks at a press conference on Nov. 13, 2024. (Attila Husejnow/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Feb. 20 proposed a three-point plan to strengthen Ukraine in its fight against Russia's full-scale invasion and enhance European security.

Tusk currently represents the rotating presidency of the EU Council. European leaders have called for increased support for Ukraine and are rethinking security in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's threats to stop supporting security on the continent.

Tusk renewed calls to finance Ukraine aid with funds from Russian frozen assets, the majority of which are held in EU banks.

"Let's finance our aid for Ukraine from the Russian frozen assets," he  said in a social media post on Feb. 20.

"Let's strengthen air policing, the Baltic sentry, and the EU borders with Russia. Let's swiftly adopt new fiscal measures to immediately fund security and defense."

Tusk's comments come as a shift in U.S. foreign policy towards Ukraine is pushing European officials to consider stepping up support for Kyiv and further toughening their stance on Russia.

The U.S. ended a years-long policy of isolating Moscow when American and Russian officials sat down in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Feb. 18 for preliminary talks about ending the war in Ukraine. Neither Ukraine nor Europe were represented at the talks.

Trump previously spoke directly to Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call on Feb. 12, holding a separate phone call with President Volodymyr Zelensky the same day. The U.S. President has vowed to bring about a speedy end to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"We have no doubt that the threat to Europe is Vladimir Putin's Russia, Trump's phone call to Putin was a mistake," Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said on Feb. 16.

The EU introduced a 16th sanctions package against Russia on Feb. 19, targeting Russian aluminum and oil exports in response to Moscow's continued armed aggression against Ukraine.

Ukraine war latest: Zelensky-Kellogg meeting ends with no joint statements at US request, spokesperson says
Key developments on Feb. 20: * Zelensky-Kellogg meeting ends with no joint statements at US request, spokesperson says * Starmer to pitch plan on 30,000 European peacekeepers in Ukraine to Trump, Telegraph reports * US refuses to co-sponsor UN resolution condemning Russia, resists labeling Mosco…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

6:08 PM

Ukraine moves to nationalize Ferrexpo's mining subsidiary.

Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigation and Justice Ministry are preparing to nationalize Poltava Mining, a subsidiary of London-listed Ferrexpo, which is majority owned by oligarch Konstantin Zhevago, the SBI announced on Feb. 20.
5:52 PM
Video

EU defense commissioner pushes back against Trump.

After the Trump administration accused European allies of not pulling their weight in the support for Ukraine, the Kyiv Independent sat down with the EU's first-ever defense commissioner, Andrius Kubilius, to discuss whether Europe is ready to step up.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.