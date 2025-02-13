Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Volodymyr Zelensky, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, Ukraine, Russia, War, United States, Peace Negotiations
Edit post

'Not very pleasant' — Zelensky comments on Trump calling Putin first

by Kateryna Denisova February 13, 2025 5:45 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during official meeting with President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development Odile Renaud-Basso on Feb. 6, 2025 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Feb. 13 it "was not very pleasant" that U.S. President Donald Trump first held a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin before calling Zelensky, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported.

A day earlier, Trump held separate calls with Zelensky and Putin, later claiming both leaders "want to stop the millions of deaths taking place in the war with Russia/Ukraine."

Zelensky and Trump agreed to begin working toward ending the war, according to Andriy Yermak, head of Ukraine's Presidential Office.

Zelensky described the conversation with his U.S. counterpart as "good." He said that Trump didn't tell him that "Putin and Russia were a priority."

"Today we trust these words. It is very important for us to maintain the support of the United States," Zelensky added.

"I don't perceive this call as it was a priority that he (Trump) talked to Russia first. Although it's not very pleasant in any case because you know how Ukrainian society, Europeans react: nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine."

According to Zelensky, Kyiv's priority is the Ukraine-U.S. meeting, as well as the development of a plan "to stop Putin."

"I think it's only fair to talk to the Russians after that," the president said, adding that he wants European partners to be involved in negotiations.

Previously, Trump announced that he and Putin would hold their first in-person meeting in Saudi Arabia, though the extent of Ukraine's involvement in the talks remains unclear.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Feb. 13 that Russia has started forming a group for talks with the U.S., including on the war with Ukraine.

Following Trump's talks with Zelensky and Putin, Kaja Kallas, the EU's top diplomat, reaffirmed Ukraine’s territorial integrity, saying that Europe must have a "central role" in any negotiations.

‘Surrender & betrayal’ — US, EU officials condemn Trump, Hegseth’s comments on Ukraine peace negotiations
Senator Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn. said on Feb. 12 that “to prevent Putin from dining in Kyiv, we need to mobilize the bipartisan Congressional coalition standing with Ukraine.”
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.