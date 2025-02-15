Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Munich Security Conference, Radoslaw Sikorski, Poland, Ukraine, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump
Edit post

Trump's call to Putin was a mistake, Polish FM says

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn February 16, 2025 12:58 AM 2 min read
Radoslaw Sikorski, Poland's foreign minister, speaks during an interview in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. (Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Donald Trump's phone call to Russian President Vladimir Putin was a mistake, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said at the Munich Security Conference on Feb. 15.

Trump spoke to Putin in a phone call on Feb. 12, holding a separate phone call with President Volodymyr Zelensky the same day. The U.S. President has vowed to end Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"We have no doubt that the threat to Europe is Vladimir Putin's Russia, Trump's phone call to Putin was a mistake," Sikorski said.

"There is nothing more dangerous than an empty guarantee," the Foreign Minister said, adding that "Ukraine already has (security) guarantees that turned out to be empty."

Sikorski called for the West to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia's aggression as long as it wants to fight back. Russia is waging a "classic colonial war" against Ukraine, the official added.

Europe is facing a crisis because it "has used the peace dividend for too long," The Foreign Minister said.

"If Putin succeeds in conquering Ukraine, it will send a signal to China… This will have direct consequences for the American strategy and alliance system, and perhaps for the future of Taiwan," Sikorski said.

The Munich Security Conference is ongoing from Feb. 14-16, with numerous Western officials and leaders present, including Zelensky.

Trump team heading to Saudi Arabia for Ukraine-Russia peace talks, Politico reports
Senior U.S. officials are heading to Saudi Arabia for peace talks with Russian and Ukrainian representatives, Politico reported on Feb. 15, citing a Republican lawmaker and two U.S. officials familiar with the meeting.
The Kyiv IndependentVolodymyr Ivanyshyn
Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

9:43 PM

State Secretary Rubio holds phone call with Russia's Lavrov.

"Both sides expressed a mutual willingness to engage on key international issues, including the situation in Ukraine," the readout from the Russian Foreign Ministry read. "Lavrov and Rubio reaffirmed their readiness to work together to restore a mutually respectful interstate dialogue in line with the tone set by the presidents."
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.