Poland assumes presidency of EU Council, calls security 'top priority'

Poland has assumed its six-month presidency of the Council of the European Union on Jan. 1.

Poland takes over the presidency from Hungary, one of Russia's closest allies in Europe, which has repeatedly blocked EU aid to Ukraine. Hungarian presidency was boycotted in protest of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's foreign policy, which is at odds with the EU.

"This presidency will be groundbreaking in many ways. It begins during a challenging time marked by conflicts, and our task will be to convince all 27 EU member states that Europe can continue to be the safest, most stable place on Earth," Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said, adding that security will be "a top priority" during the upcoming six months.

Tusk said that Warsaw would continue to aid Kyiv, adding that the EU must also strive to strengthen its borders and counter the instrumentalization of migration.

"We will do everything to ensure that Europe's security is a reality, not just an aspiration. I hope Poland will lead efforts that result in peace," Tusk said.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on X that Ukraine relies on "Polish leadership, principled stance, and determination." Sybiha expressed hope for new initiatives to provide military assistance to Ukraine and for a swift EU accession process.

"We aim for a dynamic process of Ukraine's EU accession, including the opening of Cluster 1 and other clusters based on the results of the screening process," the minister added.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky previously said that the 2025 presidency of Poland and Denmark, some of Ukraine's staunchest supporters, will be "historic for Ukraine."

Zelensky added that in 2025, Ukraine would do its best in EU access negotiations and the development of relations with EU partners. The president also hopes that in 2025, Ukraine will open at least two clusters in the EU accession talks.

Two EU accession clusters for Ukraine are expected to open during the first half of 2025 under Poland's presidency of the EU Council, a high-ranking EU official told the Kyiv Independent on Dec. 18.

The EU's Commissioner for Enlargement, Oliver Varhelyi, said that Ukraine could potentially join the bloc by 2029 if it successfully implements necessary reforms.

Ukraine was granted EU candidate status in June 2022, with the European Council approving the launch of accession talks in December 2023.