Trump extends some sanctions against Russia until 2026

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Donald Trump has extended some of the sanctions against Russia until March 6, 2026, according to a decree set to be published in the U.S. Federal Register on Feb. 28.

The decree, which is available on the U.S. Federal Register's site, extends the state of emergency over the situation in Ukraine that was first declared on March 6, 2014 under then-President Barack Obama in response to Russia's annexation of Crimea. The decree also extends related sanctions imposed by Obama.

"The actions and policies addressed in these Executive Orders continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States," the decree reads.

The decision comes amid Trump's renewed engagement with Russia, including talks on Feb. 18 on ending the war in Ukraine and the potential reopening of embassies in Washington and Moscow.

While Trump said on Feb. 25 that sanctions against Russia would be lifted "at some point," he has also said they would remain in place until a peace deal is reached.

Trump suggested on Jan. 21 that additional sanctions would be imposed on Russia if President Vladimir Putin did not reach an agreement with Ukraine.

The U.S. has maintained extensive economic restrictions on Russia since the start of its full-scale invasion in 2022.