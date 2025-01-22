US 'likely' to sanction Russia if Moscow refuses peace negotiations, Trump says

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Jan. 21 that he would likely impose additional sanctions against Russia if Russian President Vladimir Putin fails to negotiate a peace deal with Ukraine.

"Sounds likely," Trump said responding to a question from a reporter on whether he would impose additional sanctions on Russia if Putin fails to come to the negotiating table.

Trump comments on the issue come as Trump administration officials are reportedly developing a comprehensive sanctions strategy aimed at facilitating a diplomatic resolution to the Russia-Ukraine war, according to Bloomberg.

The Trump team is reportedly weighing two primary approaches. The first set of policy recommendations suggests that, if a resolution to the war appears possible, the administration should focus on good-faith measures to benefit sanctioned Russian oil producers that could help seal a peace deal.

The second option would involve expanding sanctions to exert maximum pressure, increasing leverage over Moscow.

Trump has repeatedly vowed to quickly negotiate the end of the war. Although a detailed plan has not yet been proposed, the deal that would likely require the presence of European peacekeepers.

Trump, who has previously stressed he needs to consult with Russian President Vladimir Putin first, is working to actively arrange a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Biden administration and the U.K. recently imposed their most extensive sanctions yet on Russia's oil sector, targeting nearly 200 vessels in the "shadow fleet," key oil companies, and related entities.

These measures, announced by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Jan. 10, have already impacted the global oil market, pushing Brent crude prices up by nearly $5 per barrel.

The G7 nations are also considering tightening the existing $60 per barrel price cap on Russian oil, Bloomberg reported on Dec. 19.











