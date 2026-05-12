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Trump says end of Russia's war against Ukraine is 'very close'

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by Lucy Pakhnyuk
Trump says end of Russia's war against Ukraine is 'very close'
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One in Washington, D.C. on May 12, 2026. (Bonnie Cash/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

U.S. President Donald Trump said May 12 that he believes Russia's war against Ukraine is nearing an end and that Moscow and Kyiv are moving closer to a settlement, echoing similar comments made days earlier by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The end of the war in Ukraine I really think it's getting very close," Trump told reporters as he departed the White House for a trip to China.

Trump's remarks followed comments Putin made May 9 during a Kremlin press conference after scaled-down Victory Day celebrations.

The U.S. president also denied that he and Putin had reached any understanding that Russia should receive the "entire Donbas" region in eastern Ukraine.

On the possibility of traveling to Russia as part of diplomatic efforts, Trump said he would do "whatever is necessary."

U.S.-mediated negotiations between Ukraine and Russia have remained stalled for more than two months, while Washington has increasingly shifted its focus toward Iran and related diplomatic efforts.

While Kyiv has been seeking to restart negotiations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in April that talks with Ukraine are not currently a priority for Moscow.

Major disagreements continue to block progress, particularly over Russia's territorial demands.

Ukraine maintains that freezing the current front line is the most realistic basis for a ceasefire. Russia, meanwhile, insists Ukrainian forces withdraw from parts of Donbas as a condition for any settlement — a demand Kyiv has rejected.

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Donald TrumpUkraineRussiaDonbasVladimir PutinUnited StatesPeace talksCeasefire
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Lucy Pakhnyuk

News Editor

Lucy Pakhnyuk is a North America-based news editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in international development, specializing in democracy, human rights, and governance across Eastern Europe and Eurasia. Her experience includes roles at international NGOs such as Internews, the National Democratic Institute, and Eurasia Foundation. She holds an M.A. in Russian, East European, and Eurasian Studies and a B.A. in Political Science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

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