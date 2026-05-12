Trump says end of Russia's war against Ukraine is 'very close'

U.S. President Donald Trump said May 12 that he believes Russia's war against Ukraine is nearing an end and that Moscow and Kyiv are moving closer to a settlement, echoing similar comments made days earlier by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The end of the war in Ukraine I really think it's getting very close," Trump told reporters as he departed the White House for a trip to China.

Trump's remarks followed comments Putin made May 9 during a Kremlin press conference after scaled-down Victory Day celebrations.

The U.S. president also denied that he and Putin had reached any understanding that Russia should receive the "entire Donbas" region in eastern Ukraine.

On the possibility of traveling to Russia as part of diplomatic efforts, Trump said he would do "whatever is necessary."

U.S.-mediated negotiations between Ukraine and Russia have remained stalled for more than two months, while Washington has increasingly shifted its focus toward Iran and related diplomatic efforts.

While Kyiv has been seeking to restart negotiations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in April that talks with Ukraine are not currently a priority for Moscow.

Major disagreements continue to block progress, particularly over Russia's territorial demands.

Ukraine maintains that freezing the current front line is the most realistic basis for a ceasefire. Russia, meanwhile, insists Ukrainian forces withdraw from parts of Donbas as a condition for any settlement — a demand Kyiv has rejected.