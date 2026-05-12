Russia strikes Kryvyi Rih day after ceasefire ends, killing 2

Russian forces attacked the city of Kryvyi Rih on the evening of May 12, killing two people just one day after a three-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine ended.

Four other people were injured in the attack, including a 9-month-old girl who was hospitalized in critical condition, regional Governor Oleksandr Hanzha reported. A 23-year-old woman in moderate condition was also hospitalized.

Hanzha identified the two people killed as a 65-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man.

Ukraine's National Police said emergency crews were working at the scene after the strike. Police investigative teams, rescuers, medics, forensic specialists and explosives technicians were deployed to respond to the attack and document its aftermath.

The police added that officers were documenting the aftermath of the attack, inspecting the scene and taking statements from residents.

President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the attack, describing it as "a cynical and militarily meaningless Russian drone strike on an ordinary residential building."

"After the end of the partial three-day silence, Russia continues to kill and maim Ukrainians, and therefore the pressure on it should not be weakened in any way," he added.

"Only strong joint pressure and strengthening of Ukraine, in particular the strengthening of our air defense, can force the aggressor to engage in diplomacy for the sake of a reliable peace and an end to the killings."

Kryvyi Rih, a city in central Ukraine and Zelensky's hometown, has been repeatedly targeted in Russian attacks since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion in 2022.