'Hatred between Zelensky and Putin unfathomable,' Trump says

Direct talks between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin are unlikely because of deep personal animosity, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sept. 14.

"The hatred between Zelensky and Putin is unfathomable," Trump told reporters. "I think I'm going to have to do all the talking... they hate each other so much, they almost can't talk."

Trump said he initially believed negotiations could be arranged easily, but added that he would personally lead any talks, as the two leaders "are incapable of talking to each other."

His remarks follow his Aug. 15 summit with Putin in Alaska, after which he pledged to prepare a meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian presidents.

Those plans quickly faltered as Putin invited Zelensky to Moscow, a proposal Kyiv dismissed, and later said an agreement over occupied territories was "impossible."

Zelensky also reiterated that he would not travel to Russia for negotiations.

To pressure Putin into meaningful talks, Trump has linked potential new sanctions to stronger European measures, criticizing the EU for continuing to buy Russian oil and gas.

"We can't be expected to be the only ones that are full bore," he said, urging Europe to toughen restrictions. "I don't want them (Europe) to buy (Russian) oil."

"I'm willing to do sanctions. But they're going to have to toughen up their sanctions."

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright similarly told the Financial Times on Sept. 8 that Europe must halt Russian fossil fuel imports if it expects Washington to escalate sanctions.

Despite the strong rhetoric, the Trump administration has only imposed limited penalties on Moscow and has rolled back some previously enacted restrictions.

In August, Washington targeted India, one of Russia's largest oil buyers, with tariffs due to Russian crude purchases, though Indian officials insisted their imports would continue.

The comments came as European lawmakers weigh proposals to speed up a complete ban on Russian fossil fuel imports, while U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson said on Sept. 14 that Congress is ready to pursue tougher sanctions.

"I think there's a big appetite for that in Congress... and I'm anxious to do it, personally," he said.