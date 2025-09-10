EU may accelerate phase-out of Russian oil and gas, von der Leyen says

The European Union is considering accelerating its phase-out of Russian fossil fuels as part of a new round of sanctions against Moscow, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Sept. 10, Reuters reported.

The EU banned most Russian oil imports at the onset of the full-scale invasion in 2022 and previously planned to phase out all energy purchases by the end of 2027.

The statement comes as Ukraine's allies intensify diplomatic efforts to pressure the Kremlin to end its full-scale invasion, including the prospect of additional sanctions. Meanwhile, the U.S has indicated that any escalation of its sanctions on Russia would require the EU to halt imports of Russian oil and gas.

Von der Leyen's statement also coincided with Ukraine's announcement of a new round of sanctions, coordinated with recent measures introduced by the U.K. targeting 84 individuals and 116 Russian companies.

Ukraine imposed sanctions on 47 individuals and 81 entities linked to the supply of electronics to Russia, coal extraction in temporarily occupied territories, mine repair operations, and the functioning of Russia's so-called "shadow fleet."

Among those sanctioned are companies already targeted by U.S. limitations, including Stroiservis, one of Russia's largest coal suppliers, and Russian Energy, a coal mining and processing firm.

Ukraine also sanctioned 37 individuals and 35 entities linked to the Russian military-industrial complex, including those supplying IT solutions, electronic warfare, and telecommunications equipment, as well as companies aiding Russia in evading international sanctions.

While Brussels announced work on its 19th sanctions package on Aug. 19, Politico reported that the EU is running out of tools.

"The sooner we have that import ban in place, the better our energy security, independence, and price stability," Anna-Kaisa Itkonen, the European Commission spokesperson for climate, energy, transport, and taxation, told the Kyiv Independent.

"Russia has for years been an unreliable energy supplier for the EU," the spokesperson said. "If we want to become energy independent in the EU, this is a necessary step we have to take, all together, as a Union."