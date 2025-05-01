The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Trump fires national security adviser Mike Waltz

by Anna Fratsyvir May 1, 2025 6:53 PM 2 min read
U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz speaks during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, on Feb. 21, 2025. (Alex Wroblewski/AFP via Getty Images)
U.S. National Security Adviser Mike Waltz and his deputy Alex Wong were dismissed from the Trump administration, Fox News reported on May 1,  following a high-profile Signal group chat leak involving sensitive military discussions.

Waltz, a former Florida congressman and decorated Green Beret, had been under pressure since March, when the Atlantic’s editor-in-chief revealed he was inadvertently added to a Signal group chat where top officials, including Waltz, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and CIA Director John Ratcliffe, discussed military strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen.

Waltz has also reportedly created and hosted other sensitive national-security conversations on Signal with cabinet members, including those on peace between Russia and Ukraine.

Waltz later took full responsibility for the March incident, calling it “embarrassing” in an April interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham.

Previously, Waltz has criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, suggesting he is not genuinely seeking an end to the war with Russia. He also pressed Kyiv to sign the minerals deal, saying Ukraine "needs to tone it down and take a hard look and sign that deal."

Steve Witkoff, U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy and longtime ally, is being considered as a possible replacement for Waltz, CNN reported on May 1 citing undisclosed sources.

Witkoff, a real estate developer with limited diplomatic experience, has raised concerns among some officials due to his alignment with Russian narratives and his informal role in key international negotiations, including U.S. talks with Iran and efforts to end Russian war in Ukraine.

Recently, he has emerged as Trump's de facto personal envoy to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Witkoff has been to Moscow at least four times for talks with the Russian president and other top officials.

Author: Anna Fratsyvir

News Feed

12:52 AM  (Updated: )

Ukraine, US sign minerals deal.

Ukraine and the United States on April 30 signed a long-awaited minerals agreement that establishes a joint investment fund for reconstruction in Ukraine.
