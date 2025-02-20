Ukraine needs to 'tone it down,' sign US minerals deal, Waltz says

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz on Feb. 20 urged Kyiv to "tone down" its stance and sign a minerals deal that President Volodymyr Zelensky refused to make.

"They need to tone it down and take a hard look and sign that deal," Waltz told Fox News, referring to the memorandum presented by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Feb. 12.

Kyiv had earlier announced that it was not ready to sign the U.S.-proposed agreement on Ukraine's natural resources. Zelensky said Ukraine is open to investment but argued that the memorandum lacks concrete security guarantees.

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration reportedly seeks a 50% interest in Ukraine's natural resources, including critical minerals, oil, and gas, and stakes in ports and other critical infrastructure through a joint investment fund.

Waltz said Ukraine's rejection of the deal and resistance to Trump's approach to peace talks is "completely unacceptable."

Zelensky earlier reiterated his commitment to ending Russia's war in 2025, emphasizing the need for a resolution that is "not just quick but fair and reliable."

Trump has made multiple false statements about Ukraine in recent days, including calling Zelensky a "dictator" and claiming that he refuses to hold elections.

His remarks ignore the fact that Ukraine's constitution prohibits elections during martial law, which has been in effect since Russia's full-scale invasion began in 2022.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance also criticized Zelensky on Feb. 19, saying his public remarks about Trump were "counterproductive."

The comment came after Zelensky dismissed Trump's claim that his support among Ukrainians had fallen to 4%, calling it Russian disinformation.

A poll by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) published on Feb. 19 showed that 57% of Ukrainians trust Zelensky, a five-point increase since December.

Trump's recent remarks have sparked concerns in Kyiv and among European allies over a shift in his administration's stance on the war.