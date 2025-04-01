The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Waltz held sensitive talks on Russia, Ukraine on Signal, WSJ reports

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 1, 2025 9:31 AM 2 min read
US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz speaks during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, on Feb. 21, 2025. (Alex Wroblewski/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz has created and hosted multiple sensitive national-security conversations on Signal with cabinet members, including those on peace between Russia and Ukraine, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on March 30, citing undisclosed U.S. officials.

The news comes after Waltz reportedly caused a leak of sensitive information by adding Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of the Atlantic magazine, to a Signal chat room discussing a future U.S. attack on Yemen.

The Signal incident has undermined Waltz's credibility with U.S. President Donald Trump, while the national security advisor continues to walk a fine line, multiple media outlets wrote.

According to two U.S. officials, Waltz also discussed sensitive topics, such as peace between Russia and Ukraine and military operations, on Signal, the WSJ reported. The officials declined to say whether any classified information was posted in those chats.

Waltz is a key member of the U.S. team seeking to broker peace between Ukraine and Russia. He participated in talks with the two countries' delegations in Saudi Arabia in February and March.

Goldberg received a Signal message from a user named "Michael Waltz" on March 11 — four days before the U.S. military strike on Yemen. After accepting the request, he found himself in a chat named "Houthi PC small group" (PC referring to the Principals Committee, a U.S. national security decision-making body).

The chat reportedly included 18 accounts with names corresponding to top U.S. officials, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, and Trump advisor Steve Witkoff.

Messages within the chat detailed the planning and discussion of the March 15 strike on Yemen, leading Goldberg to conclude that the group was real.

Russia’s Black Sea ceasefire demands are a ‘fool’s errand’ for Trump, major blow for Ukraine
With much fanfare, the U.S. on March 25 announced it had brokered an agreement between Russia and Ukraine to “eliminate the use of force” in the Black Sea after two days of talks in Saudi Arabia. But while Kyiv said it was ready to abide by it straight away,
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk

Alexander Vindman: Trump repeats past US mistakes with Russia.

Alexander Vindman served as the director of European affairs for the United States National Security Council in 2018-2020, during U.S. President Donald Trump's first administration. The Kyiv Independent's Kate Tsurkan sits down with Vindman to discuss how Washington has historically misjudged Russia, "succumbing to hopes and fears," and why there is no real prospect of peace between Ukraine and Russia now.
