KI logo
KI logo
Trump claims he threatened Putin to 'bomb the sh*t out of Moscow' if Russia attacked Ukraine, CNN reports

2 min read
Avatar
by Martin Fornusek
U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland, on July 16, 2018. (Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Donald Trump claimed during a private fundraiser last year he had threatened Russian President Vladimir Putin with bombing "the sh*t out of Moscow" if he attacked Ukraine, CNN reported on July 8, citing an obtained audio.

"With Putin I said, 'If you go into Ukraine, I’m going to bomb the sh*t out of Moscow. I’m telling you I have no choice,'" Trump told a group of donors in 2024, according to CNN. It was not immediately clear at what time the alleged conversation between the two leaders took place.

"And then (Putin) goes, like, 'I don't believe you.' But he believed me 10%." Trump claimed he issued a similar warning to Chinese President Xi Jinping if he attempted to invade Taiwan.

U.S. President Trump has repeatedly claimed during his campaign trail that Russia's all-out invasion of Ukraine in 2022 would have never happened if he were president at the time, laying the blame on ex-President Joe Biden.

Trump previously served as president from 2017 to 2021, during which time Russia was already occupying Crimea and waging war against Ukraine in Donbas.

While initially pledging to broker a swift peace deal between Kyiv and Moscow and boasting of warm ties with Putin, Trump has more recently adopted a more critical tone toward the Russian leader as peace talks stall and Russian aerial strikes escalate.

"We get a lot of bullsh*t thrown at us by Putin," Trump said during a cabinet meeting on July 8. The U.S. president also signaled support for a major Senate sanctions bill against Russia and, reportedly, air defense supplies for Ukraine.

These developments contrast with a recent pause by the Pentagon on military aid shipments, including Patriot interceptors, heading for Ukraine, and with Trump's earlier reluctance to exert additional pressure on Moscow.

Russian forces continue to escalate aerial strikes on Ukrainian cities, most recently hitting the western city of Lutsk and other areas overnight on July 9. Kyiv has urged its Western partners to step up support, namely in terms of sanctions and the provision of new air defenses.

Article image
Avatar
Martin Fornusek

Senior News Editor

Martin Fornusek is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent. He has previously worked as a news content editor at the media company Newsmatics and is a contributor to Euromaidan Press. He was also volunteering as an editor and translator at the Czech-language version of Ukraïner. Martin studied at Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, holding a bachelor's degree in security studies and history and a master's degree in conflict and democracy studies.

