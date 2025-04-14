The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, United States, Patriot, Air defense, Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine
Edit post

Ukraine ready to buy 10 Patriot systems for $15 billion, Zelensky says

by Anna Fratsyvir April 14, 2025 2:20 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky stands in front of the Patriot air defense missile system at a military training area during a visit to train Ukrainian soldiers in Mecklenburg, Germany, on June 11, 2024. (Jens Büttner/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine is ready to purchase 10 U.S.-made Patriot air defense systems for $15 billion to shield densely populated cities from ongoing Russian missile and drone attacks, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with CBS News released on April 13.

Zelensky said he had made the offer directly to U.S. President Donald Trump and previously raised it with former President Joe Biden's administration.

"I told President Trump very clearly what we can do," Zelensky said.

Ukrainian officials have repeatedly urged Western allies to increase air defense support, warning that current supplies are not enough to counter the intensity of Russian attacks.

"There is the Patriot system, and you have many of them. You also have production capacity. There are a few steps to protect Ukraine. Step number one: one system costs $1.5 billion — we are ready to buy it."

Zelensky said Ukraine is ready to purchase 10 Patriot systems.

"That’s $15 billion. We are ready to pay it. We will find the money and pay for everything," he added.

While Kyiv and Moscow agreed to a U.S.-brokered partial ceasefire on March 11, Russian attacks against Ukrainian cities did not abate in the month that followed.

Russia launched 70 missiles, 2,200 Shahed-type drones, and 6,000 guided aerial bombs over the past 30 days, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on April 11. A Russian attack on Sumy on April 13 killed at least 34 people and injured 119. Another Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih on April 4 killed 20 people, including nine children, and injured over 70.

Ukraine has already agreed to accept a complete ceasefire on all hostilities as soon as Russia abides by the same terms. Russia continues to refuse.

In addition to the purchase proposal, the Ukrainian president has also appealed to both the Trump and Biden administrations to grant Kyiv licenses to produce the Patriot systems and their missiles domestically.

"We know how difficult it is to order systems, to order missiles, to negotiate their purchase or to receive assistance," Zelensky said. "We wanted to pay for it, get the licenses, and then understand how long it would take us to build a complete system for closing our skies."

‘The security of the world is at stake,’ Trump should visit Ukraine, Zelensky says
“Putin’s ultimate goal is to revive the Russian Empire and reclaim territories currently under NATO protection... Considering all of this, I believe it could escalate into a world war,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
The Kyiv IndependentVolodymyr Ivanyshyn
Author: Anna Fratsyvir

Most popular

News Feed

12:22 PM

EU secures two-thirds of 2 million rounds for Ukraine, Kallas says.

"I'm happy to see we already have two-thirds of my ammunition initiative together," Kaja Kallas told reporters ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg, referring to an initiative to provide Ukraine with 2 million high-caliber rounds worth 5 billion euros ($5.7 billion).
11:32 AM

Moldova aims to conclude EU accession talks by end of 2027.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu said on April 13 that she hopes her country can wrap up EU accession talks by the end of 2027, warning that upcoming parliamentary elections will be critical in preserving Moldova’s pro-European trajectory.
9:27 PM

Russian attacks on Kherson kill 3, injure 2.

Shelling in the city center killed a 62-year-old woman, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. Two other Kherson residents, a 48-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman, died in the hospital after being injured in drone attacks.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.