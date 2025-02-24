The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Trudeau presses Trump on Ukraine peace deal ahead of Kyiv summit

by Olena Goncharova February 24, 2025 2:45 AM 3 min read
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives for a meeting at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Summit in Washington, D.C., on July 11, 2024. (Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urged U.S. President Donald Trump to ensure any peace agreement for Ukraine includes security guarantees and prevents further Russian aggression.

During a Feb. 22 phone call, Trudeau emphasized that any deal must not be seen as appeasement by Russian President Vladimir Putin, warning that it could lead to future land grabs in eastern Europe and the Baltics, according to a source with direct knowledge of the conversation.

Trudeau left Ottawa on Feb. 23 for a summit in Kyiv, where world leaders will mark the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion. The summit coincides with a video conference of G7 leaders on Monday, where the Russia's war against Ukraine will be a key topic.

Trump recently authorized direct talks with Moscow on ending the conflict, excluding Kyiv from the negotiations. His administration’s proposal would allow Russia to retain some occupied territories while transferring control of billions of dollars' worth of Ukrainian natural resources to the U.S.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking at a Feb. 23 news conference, insisted that Kyiv must be part of any negotiation and said he would step down if it ensured Ukraine’s NATO membership. However, he firmly rejected any deal that would hand over Ukraine’s critical minerals to the U.S. "I am not signing something that 10 generations of Ukrainians will have to repay," Zelensky said.

French President Emmanuel Macron and U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer will travel to Washington this week in an effort to convince Trump not to abandon Ukraine. They plan to propose a European-led deployment of "reassurance" troops to bolster Ukraine’s security.

It remains unclear whether Canada will be asked to participate, but Trudeau’s discussions with Trump suggest Ottawa remains committed to supporting Ukraine as the war enters its fourth year.

Since the beginning of 2022, Canada has committed around $3.15 billion (CAD $4.5 billion) in aid to Ukraine, inlcuding air defense, ammunition, artillery, tanks, field equipment and clothing.

Author: Olena Goncharova
