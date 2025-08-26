Become a member
News Feed

'Treat them like you’re treating Washington' — Democrat tells Trump to toughen stance on Russia

2 min read
Avatar
by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
'Treat them like you’re treating Washington' — Democrat tells Trump to toughen stance on Russia
Representative Jared Moskowitz, a Democrat from Florida, speaks to members of the media following a vote at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on June 23, 2025. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Florida House Democrat Jared Moskowitz on Aug. 25 urged U.S. President Donald Trump to toughen his stance on Russia as the U.S. leader has done in other cases.

"Maybe just treat them like you’re treating Washington, D.C., or how you treated Greenland when you came into office, or how you treated Canada when you came into office," Moskowitz said in an interview.

The U.S. leader has criticized policing and crime in Washington, D.C. Trump has mobilized the U.S. National Guard to the city and taken over the D.C. Metro Police Department.

Trump has intensified efforts to broker a peace deal to end Russia's war against Ukraine, but has largely held back criticism of Moscow despite continued strikes on Ukrainian cities.

The Florida Democrat criticized Trump for not being tough on Russian President Vladimir Putin, noting the U.S. leader has the "tools" to do so.

"Like, where is that President Trump with the Russians? It seems like he’s tougher on these other things. And he’s tougher on Chicago than he is dealing with Putin. So maybe just take that attitude," Moskowitz said.

Trump met Putin in Alaska on Aug. 15 and then met President Volodymyr Zelensky alongside European leaders in the White House days later.

The U.S. leader has said he plans to host a bilateral meeting between Zelensky and Putin, followed by a trilateral meeting consisting of the three leaders if talks go well.

Article image
United States Ukraine Russia Democratic Party Donald Trump Trump & Russia
Avatar
Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

