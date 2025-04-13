The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

'There’s a point at which you have to either put up or shut up' — Trump says on Russia-Ukraine talks

by Olena Goncharova April 13, 2025 5:21 AM 2 min read
Donald Trump, then-Republican presidential nominee, arrives at a town hall campaign event at the Lancaster County Convention Center in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, U.S. on Oct. 20, 2024. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Donald Trump said on April 12 that negotiations for a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine were "going fine," but emphasized that a resolution must come soon.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump added that "there’s a point at which you have to either put up or shut up. We’ll see what happens, but I think it’s going fine."

Trump’s comments followed a high-level meeting in Russia, where his envoy Steve Witkoff met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on April 11. The visit was part of ongoing efforts by the Trump administration to broker a ceasefire between the two countries.

"I think Ukraine-Russia (talks) might be going OK. And you’re going to be finding out pretty soon," Trump said.

One month ago, Ukraine agreed to a full 30-day ceasefire in the U.S.-mediated talks in Jeddah. In the meantime, Russia has not only refused a full ceasefire, but has also continued to barrage Ukrainian cities with attacks and repeatedly violated the partial truce established in mid-March.

Some critics say Moscow is stalling and has no real interest in halting the fighting, especially as it continues advancing on the battlefield. The Kremlin has not publicly committed to the terms agreed to by Ukraine.

While Trump has at times criticized Zelensky and Ukrainian leadership, he has also recently expressed frustration with Russia.

In a social media post on April 11, Trump said Russia "has to get moving."

"Too many people are dying thousands a week, in a terrible and senseless war – A war that should have never happened, and wouldn’t have happened, if I were President!!!"

On April 10, Trump extended the national emergency and the associated sanctions against the Russian government for another year, according to a document from the U.S. Federal Register.

Author: Olena Goncharova

5:52 PM

Reuters: Chinese military officers have been present behind Russian lines with Beijing’s approval.

More than 100 Chinese nationals fighting alongside Russian forces in Ukraine are acting as mercenaries and do not appear to have direct ties to Beijing, according to two U.S. officials cited by Reuters. However, a former intelligence official told Reuters that Chinese military officers were present behind Russian lines, with Beijing’s approval, to observe and draw tactical lessons from the war.
