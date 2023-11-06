Georgian officials: Russian troops kill Georgian man near occupied South Ossetia boundary

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian soldiers shot a Georgian man to death in Georgia near the illegal boundary with Russian-occupied South Ossetia, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported on Nov. 6, citing Georgia's State Security Service (SUS).

According to the SUS, Russian troops tried to detain the man near the village of Kirbali, which is located around 60 kilometers northwest of the Georgian capital of Tbilisi.

Another Georgian citizen was reportedly detained following the incident.

"Active communication is underway using all tools available to the Central Government of Georgia," said the SUS.

No further details were provided.

Moscow gained full control of the Georgian territories of Abkhazia and South Ossetia when it launched its invasion of Georgia in 2008.

Russia recognizes the two Georgian regions as independent, a label that is condemned by the international community, as Russia's actions violated Georgia's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The arrest of civilians has been a common occurrence near the occupation line. However, this is the first fatal incident to take place since the 2008 war, Reuters reported.