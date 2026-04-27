Soldiers 'stop caring whether they survive' after 40 days on front line, Ukrainian study finds

A study by Ukraine's military ombudsman found that soldiers deployed for over 40 days on front-line positions develop apathy and "stop caring whether they survive or not," Ombudsman Olha Reshetylova said on April 27.

The findings come amid broader concerns over Ukraine's mobilization system, which has faced persistent challenges in recruitment and rotation during the full-scale war. Ukraine's military has struggled with manpower shortages and prolonged deployments, with some troops remaining on positions for months due to a lack of replacements.

The research by the Office of the Military Ombudsman indicates that prolonged deployments lead to severe psychological strain, decreasing combat effectiveness.

"Everything beyond 40 days cannot be considered effective," Reshetylova said in an interview to Ukrainska Pravda, adding that commanders should take the findings into account.

She noted that existing regulations limit time on position to 15 days, but the rule is widely ignored, leaving some troops deployed for months or longer without rotation.

"This is a dead norm that no one follows, which in turn means there are effectively no limits," she said.

Reshetylova said her office is preparing proposals for Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi to revise rules governing time spent on front-line positions.

She linked the issue to a broader mobilization shortfall, arguing that clearer service terms could help address staffing gaps.

"Certainty will help people decide to serve. We should offer people to join for two to three years. In my opinion, that would be fair," she said.

Reshetylova also called for a long-term shift in how Ukraine approaches mobilization.

"We must become a militarized society in which everyone is ready to join the armed forces," she added.

According to the ombudsman, around 1.6 million people could potentially be mobilized, which would allow for more regular troop rotations.

The remarks come after the General Staff on April 24 announced the dismissal of commanders of the 14th Mechanized Brigade and the 10th Army Corps, over allegations of losing positions, inadequate support to frontline troops, and concealing the real situation on the front line.

Reports circulated online about poor conditions among troops, including claims that soldiers in the 14th Brigade’s sector in Kharkiv Oblast were left without food or water.