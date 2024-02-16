Swedish minister reaffirms willingness to send jets to Ukraine after finalizing NATO bid

This audio is created with AI assistance

Sweden is open to providing Ukraine with modern fighter jets, but the Nordic country first needs a full-fledged NATO membership, Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson told the Kyiv Independent during an interview on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Feb. 16.

As Ukraine seeks to bolster its Air Force with modern Western jets, Ukrainian officials have shown interest in Swedish-made Saab JAS 39 Gripen aircraft. Stockholm has previously said it would consider supplying Gripens to Ukraine only once the Nordic country enters NATO.

"For us to make a decision, we have to be full-fledged members of NATO and be part of Article 5. This is also a decision that has to be done in collaboration with others," Jonson told a Kyiv Independent reporter.

"Ukraine needs fourth-generation and fifth-generation fighter aircraft. If we, one way or another, can help you (Ukraine), we are open to that," the minister said.

Jonson pointed out that allied efforts are currently focused on supplying Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets. Countries like the Netherlands, Denmark, Belgium, and Norway have pledged to donate some of their F-16s to Ukraine.

"But if we can assist in any way, we are glad to look into it as well."

Although Sweden applied to join NATO in 2022, shortly after the start of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the process has been long delayed by Hungary and Turkey.

After the Turkish parliament finally ratified Sweden's bid earlier this year, Budapest remains as the only holdout.