Sweden to transfer air defense systems to Ukraine estimated at $113 million in new aid package

by Sonya Bandouil February 24, 2025 5:45 AM 1 min read
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson speaks during the press conference in Stockholm, Sweden, on Dec. 11, 2023. (Atila Altuntas/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Sweden has announced a transfer of air defense systems worth 1.2 billion Swedish krona (approximately $113 million) to Ukraine, Svenska Dagbladet reported on Feb. 23.

This announcement was made by Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Deputy Prime Minister Ebba Busch, and Minister of Education Johan Pehrson.

Under this package, Stockholm will transfer Robot 70 and Tridon Mk2 systems to Ukraine.

Previously, on Jan. 30, Sweden announced its largest tranche of military assistance since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022.

The aid package committed to providing over $1.2 billion to Ukraine, and included 16 CB90 combat boats with weapons stations, a million rounds of 12.7 mm ammunition, 146 trucks, 1,500 TOW anti-tank missiles, as well as 200 AT4 anti-tank launchers.

Thousands rally across Europe, Canada ahead of 3rd anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion
Thousands of people rallied in support of Ukraine on Feb. 23 ahead of the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion which began on Feb. 24, 2022.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Author: Sonya Bandouil
