Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Sweden, Germany, Aircraft, Russia, Ukraine, collective security in Europe, NATO
Edit post

Sweden intercepts Russian reconnaissance aircraft

by Rachel Amran and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 9, 2024 10:53 PM 2 min read
A Russian military aircraft captured in a photo shared by Swedish Air Force on April 9, 2024. (Swedish Air Force/X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The Swedish Air Force, together with German fighter jets, intercepted a Russian Il-20 reconnaissance aircraft near the Swedish coast, the Swedish military announced on April 9.

"Today, our incident route carried out the visual identification of a Russian Il-20 (signals reconnaissance) that flew into the Swedish flight information region southeast of Blekinge," the statement reads. "VID was carried out together with 2 German Eurofighters on stand-by from NATO, which took off from Laage in Germany."

Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine has periodically spilled westward over the course of two years, with Russian missiles entering NATO members' airspace.

Earlier this month, Germany's Air Force said it had scrambled its fighter jets to intercept a Russian Il-20 aircraft flying over the Baltic Sea without a transponder—an electronic device that helps maintain safe air traffic.

The war has kept Western nations on alert, redeploying more aircraft, ships, and troops to safeguard NATO's eastern flank in the alliance's member-states that neighbor Ukraine – including the Baltic states and Poland.

In March, Poland said it had scrambled its fighter jets when a Russian missile violated its air space for 39 seconds but did not shoot it down as it knew that the missile would circle back to Ukraine, and it could have posed a danger to civilians.

A week later, Polish and other allied aircraft were scrambled in response to reports of a massive Russian missile attack against Ukraine.

In February, the French armed forces said that a French Mirage 2000D fighter jet had intercepted a Russian Il-20 reconnaissance and intelligence aircraft off the Estonian coast.

In January, the German Air Force also said it had intercepted a Russian military aircraft flying in international airspace near Rugen –a German island in the Baltic Sea – and "briefly accompanied it before it turned back to the east." It added that the Russian aircraft was flying without a transponder signal.

Air Force commander: Ukraine downs another Russian military aircraft
Ukraine’s military shot down another Russian Su-34 fighter jet, Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk reported on Feb. 21. This is the seventh Russian military plane destroyed by Ukraine over the past week, according to the Air Force.
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Authors: Rachel Amran, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
8:00 PM

US delivers confiscated weapons to Ukraine.

A large shipment of confiscated weapons intended for Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen was delivered to the Ukrainian military, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) reported on April 9.
6:50 PM

Borrell: Wider war in Europe 'no longer a fantasy.'

The European Union needs more funds to prepare for a potential full-scale conflict, as the risk of war in Europe beyond Ukraine is "no longer a fantasy," the EU’s chief diplomat, Josep Borrell, said on April 9.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.